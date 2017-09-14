Hide your wallet: Aldi’s flogging a 65-inch UHD TV for $797 this Saturday

Aldi's taking tech seriously these days, bringing TVs and other media gear to Aussie shoppers.

Starting September 16, however, Aldi is taking it a step further and adding more toys to its shopping basket, with the 65-inch Bauhn Ultra HD telly making a comeback again, but for cheaper. The TV will be priced at $797 – that's over $100 cheaper than the already wallet-friendly $899 price tag it carried when it made its debut in March.

The Bauhn TV isn’t ‘smart’, lacking the usual media streaming apps, but it does feature a screen with UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution with a 4000:1 contrast ratio. It even has integrated recording, playback and pause, thanks to its PVR functionality.

Fly high with Aldi

If the TV isn’t something you’re interested in, Aldi’s got plenty more coming that could make you feel like a little kid in a candy store.

For just $79.99, you can grab a Cocoon Voyager quadcopter with built-in camera to record your outdoor adventures in 640 x 480 resolution. The drone features a six-axis gyroscope that promises stability and precise hovering. It may not be the most powerful or feature-packed quadcopter in the market, but it will perform a 360-degree flip if you want it to! The Cocoon Voyager has a control distance of 45m with a flight time of six to seven minutes.

Tech toys galore

Aldi will also stock Cocoon’s budget VR headset for $29.99, built to work with either iOS or Android devices.

If you’ve been looking for a laptop which won’t burn a hole in your pocket, Aldi will also be selling the 14-inch Unisurf Notebook for $222, that’s $27 cheaper than the last time it was on sale at Aldi. The Unisurf Notebook features 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage.

Other than these goodies, there’ll be a Sony CyberShot camera to help you go snap-happy and a Canon Pixma for you to print those memories when you get home.

So keep your wallet handy, grab a shopping trolley and… well, happy shopping!