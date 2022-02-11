AirPods Pro deal slashes the wireless earbuds to the cheapest price this year

If you've been looking for the Apple AirPods Pro at a lower price, Amazon's current deal is well worth looking at. In the US, the online retail giant has slashed the price of the wireless earbuds down to the cheapest they've been this year so far.

Right now, you can pick up the AirPods Pro at a steeply discounted price of just $174.98, saving you over $74 off the usual retail price of $249. If that usually high price tag was a bit too much to stomach, then this deal could be your way to buy one of the best wireless earbuds for less.

Still a bit too pricey? Apple has also discounted the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 at Amazon, and right now, can be bought for $98.98 and $149.98 respectively.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $174.98 at Amazon

Save $74.02 - While not the biggest saving we've seen for the AirPods Pro, with them previously dropping to $159, it's certainly the best price we've seen for these superb premium earbuds this year.

Apple AirPods 3: $179 $149.98 at Amazon

Save $29.02 - It's not the greatest discount ever for the AirPods 3, but at this price you're still getting a comfy pair of buds that sound incredible thanks to Apple's spatial audio.

Apple AirPods 2: $159 $98.98 at Amazon

Save $60.02 - While we did see the AirPods 2 discounted at a cheaper prince than this late last year, it's always great to see them dip under a hundred bucks. The AirPods 2 are a few years old at this point, but still pack fantastic sound that's hard to beat at this price.

The AirPods Pro don't see a discount this low too often, so it's always great to see, especially when they dip below that $200 threshold. It means that these fantastic headphones are more accessible to a wider group of consumers, rather than just Apple enthusiasts.

In our review for the AirPods Pro, we loved the improvements to the buds' fit, as well as their effective noise cancellation. Improvements to overall sound quality over standard AirPods models were hugely welcome, too, easily positioning the AirPods Pro as the best Apple earbuds you can buy.

More Apple AirPods Pro deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the AirPods Pro from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.