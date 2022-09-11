A new, cheaper Chromecast upgrade is on the way - but with surprising specs

Audio player loading…

It seems as though a new Chromecast with Google TV is about to break cover – and if the latest leak around the device is to be believed, it's going to look more or less identical to the current model that was launched in September 2020.

As per Brazilian tech site Tecnoblog (opens in new tab) (via The Verge (opens in new tab)), documents relating to the device in question have made it to the National Telecommunications Agency regulator in Brazil, and appeared in a series of images: and the familiar white oval shape is again on show.

The other information that we get from this documentation is fairly standard for a Chromecast device: there's the HDMI connector, Wi-Fi support up to 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) on the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, and support for Bluetooth LE.

Cheaper price point

While this documentation doesn't reveal much more about the streaming dongle, earlier this week WinFuture (opens in new tab) obtained information that pointed to a more affordable Chromecast with Google TV that was limited to 1080p streaming rather than 4K.

Although the drop in resolution will be disappointing to some, for others it won't matter – and it means the new model will be more affordable. A starting price in Europe of €40 (about $40 / £35 / AU$60) has been mentioned, while the 4K Chromecast with Google TV currently retails for €70 (about $70 / £80 / AU$105).

The perfect opportunity to reveal the device is coming up: Google has announced a hardware event for October 6, at which it's expected to show off the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel Watch, and perhaps a few other bits of hardware too.

Analysis: downgrades and upgrades

With the vast majority of TVs currently on sale opting for a 4K resolution, it's perhaps somewhat surprising that the new Chromecast with Google TV will be sticking to 1080p. It will of course work in a 4K TV – it just won't use the screen resolution to its full potential.

Google must be confident that there are enough smaller, secondary TVs stuck in bedrooms and offices that there will be a demand for this new model – especially as it looks set to cost significantly less than the 4K version that's currently on sale.

The upcoming dongle might actually be a little faster than the current model and add some more storage – Google has admitted there have been issues with performance and storage space on the 4K device, and has been busy working to fix them.

With that in mind, the 1080p Chromecast with Google TV could get a boost in these areas. It would also bring the next generation Chromecast, with the remote control and the latest Google TV software, down to a budget price point as well.