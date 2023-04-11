A new ChatGPT shortcut for iPhone and Apple Watch is here, and it’s awesome

A new advanced shortcut called S-GPT will let you integrate ChatGPT into the native system features of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS.

The conversational shortcut comes from Federico Viticci who has developed the shortcut to be free to everyone (though you will need to set up an OpeeAI pay-as-you-go billing plan) and hopes the new shortcut will make ChatGPT integration a lot easier.

S-GPT (which stands for Shortcuts-GPT) takes advantage of Open AI’s developer API which comes at a small cost, explaining why you will need access to the PAYG billing. The shortcut was built with the latest ChatGPT API but can be used with the existing ChatGPT 3.5 model and ChatGPT 4 if you have access.

(Image credit: Federico Viticci via MacSTories)

From the screenshots posted by Viticci, the integration is pretty good, it resembles normal iPhone apps on mobile and pops up like a Siri notification almost. It only supports text though the developer assures users that “there are no limits in terms of question length”.

The shortcut supports conversational mode so you can use it just as you would on a computer, asking questions and follow-up questions in the same ‘session’ - S-GPT retains the context of previous conversations and allows you to look at each conversation you have as a single transcript.



With S-GPT, I wanted to start building a bridge between ChatGPT and Apple’s OSes. Federico Viticci

Viticci explains that the drive to create this funny shortcut was to make the integration more than just getting answers to trivia questions or writing mediocre poems. The idea was also fueled by the integration ChatGPT has with Windows and Viticci’s reluctant admission that the same probably won’t ever be true on Apple Platforms.



The outcome of this hard work is definitely promising. We see on the page how S-GPT is able to answer a command to make a playlist with specific artists. ChatGPT then understands (used losslessly of course) what you’re asking, passes back a list of songs to S-GPT, and asks you to name the playlist. Then boom, when you go to the Music App the playlist is waiting for you.

(Image credit: Federico Viticci via Macstories)

This is only a brief overview of what S-GPT can do and safe to say we’re incredibly impressed. Vittici compares S-GPT to Siri who unfortunately falls short but it does showcase how behind Apple may be in the AI race. Apple has so far made no moves to even touch the likes of ChatGPT or get started on their own like Google Bard, so it would make sense for developers like Viticci to step up and give the people what they want.

Watch this space: we're working on a detailed guide on how to use this new AI-powered tool!