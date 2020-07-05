10 big upcoming games we expect to see on PS5 and Xbox Series X

By the end of July, when Microsoft reveals more about first-party games coming to Xbox Series X, we'll have a fairly complete picture of what the next-gen launch line-up is going to look like (except this year's Call of Duty game, which is a missing piece of the puzzle).

Sony, after all, has already revealed what the PS5's first-party launch line-up looks like, with Spider-Man: Miles Morales looking like the only major title to release this year. Deathloop, a great-looking first-person game from the brilliant minds at Arkane Studios, is a timed exclusive that'll help bulk out the software available from launch.

Still, in addition to the games we know about, there are 10 more big, exciting games that have either been announced or credibly rumored, and we predict they're coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, too. Below, we've rounded them up so you have an idea of what the next few years of each console will look like, though it's worth noting that none of the below are officially confirmed for these new platforms yet.

Elden Ring

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Elden Ring has been announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC and no next-gen platforms as of yet. Without a release date set for this year, though, we'd be surprised to see Dark Souls developer From Software's next big series kick off in 2021 without a next-gen edition. It could also follow the Dark Souls 2 pattern, of releasing on current generation consoles first, before getting an enhanced version for newer hardware.

Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The next singleplayer RPG from Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield, hasn't been confirmed for any formats yet. In fact, we haven't seen anything of the space-based RPG since its reveal back in 2018, when it was made clear the project was pretty early on in development. We feel fairly certain, though, that it'll end up on next-gen formats in some way or another, simply because publisher Bethesda has already been pretty pro-active in focusing on next-gen consoles. Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo, for example, are set for release on PS5 but not PS4 as it stands.

Elder Scrolls 6

This image is from Elder Scrolls Online. (Image credit: Bethesda)

A similar situation to Starfield, but even further off. Starfield is coming before Elder Scrolls 6 from Bethesda Game Studios, and we wouldn't expect to see the follow-up to Skyrim until the tail end of the next generation of consoles. Try not to think about how old you'll be by then.

Harry Potter RPG

This is from one of EA's disappointing Harry Potter games, so you'll just have to imagine what the new game looks like. (Image credit: EA)

In a Bloomberg report on the unannounced Harry Potter RPG that previously leaked back in 2018, it was mentioned from two sources that the PS5 and Xbox Series X were among the formats targeted with this game. Hopefully this'll be the first great non-Lego game set in the fictional universe.

Dragon Age 4

(Image credit: EA)

A game we know exists but has no official name, EA basically confirmed the next Dragon Age game was set for PS5 and Xbox Series X with some tech demo footage released during EA Play 2020. Footage of what looks like an environment from the game was shown off (though EA didn't specifically name which game it was from), with EA explaining that BioWare is "using this next generation of technology to make those fantasy worlds your reality."

Skate

EA confirmed a new Skate is in the works at its 2020 Play event. No formats were named, but since production is so early on they didn't even show off a glimpse of the game, we expect to see this debut on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Batman: Gotham Knights (rumored)

(Image credit: Warner Interactive)

The next Batman game doesn't have a name, yet, but recent URL registrations captured by Resetera suggest 'Gotham Knights' is the subtitle. Arkham Origins developer Warner Bros Montreal is widely expected to be the developer, based on multiple teasers posted on its Twitter account. According to that same Bloomberg report on the Harry Potter project, it was mentioned the next Batman game will be revealed at August's DC Fandome event.

A Eurogamer report says it's heading for next-gen hardware too.

Suicide Squad (rumored)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

That same Eurogamer report says Rocksteady Studios, developer of the Batman: Arkham series, is working on a game based on DC Comics' Suicide Squad characters. This too is apparently targeted for next-gen consoles. This must've been in the works for a long time, now: Rocksteady hasn't released a new game since 2016's Arkham VR.

Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 is currently announced for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, but a next-gen release is likely too. When Blizzard's Allen Adham was asked about next-gen consoles by The Telegraph, he said "you can bet we have our eyes on it." Given that Blizzard supports its games with expansions over a number of years, it makes sense that we'd see the game on new platforms.

Beyond Good and Evil 2

It's hard to tell if Ubisoft's long-gestating sequel is ever going to crystallize into a real game, since it was revealed three years ago and still has no release date, but we sure hope so. This co-op action RPG lets players fly spaceships around a big sci-fi world, but it's hard to figure out exactly what it'll be like to play from moment-to-moment based on what Ubisoft has released so far. Platforms are listed as 'pending', so we expect to see it announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X when it pops up again.