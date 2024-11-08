I've covered Black Friday for eight years and these are the deals I'd buy from the early sales

The best Black Friday deals 2024 (Image credit: Future)

We're only a week into November, but Black Friday deals season is truly upon us as dozens of sales are live at the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Samsung, and more. With so much to dig into already, I've searched through all the early sales and picked out the 32 best deals I recommend buying today.

I'm approaching a decade of covering the Black Friday sales, and this is definitely the earliest I've seen retailers put their deals live. Still, it feels like a huge improvement over the days of frantically trying to buy limited offers in a short window of time. Now, I can properly scope out the sales, uncover the true bargains worth buying, and help you spread your holiday shopping.

Some of the highlights I've spotted so far include this Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum at Best Buy for $229.99 (was $499.99) – an incredible price for one of the manufacturer's basic but capable vacuums. You can also find the five-star-rated Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones at Amazon for a record-low price of $298.

Remember that many purchases from now through December are covered by price match promises at certain retailers. So, if you see the product cheaper at any point, you could be eligible for a refund of the difference. Do double-check each store to confirm the policy is in effect, but major ones, including Best Buy, have it for the Black Friday sales.

Be sure to stick with TechRadar and bookmark our huge Black Friday deals hub for complete coverage of all the top offers from across the web throughout the month.

Deals picked by Deals picked by James Pickard Senior Deals Editor As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.

Today's best early Black Friday deals - My Top Picks

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon US Looking to buy a cheap and capable smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you get a fun, basic and compact smart speaker that I find invaluable in my home. It has Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, and connect it to other smart devices.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy Amazon launched a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock for Prime Day and it's now discounted for Black Friday at Best Buy. It's only $5 more than the offer that was exclusively available to Prime members in July. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of tech can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price and currently has its best discount yet. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an affordable small-screen upgrade. Overall, then, it's a worthwhile investment for anyone who needs a small display to watch TV or play games.

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy The Sony Bravia 8 is back at its lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. You can even use it with your gaming console of choice thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming.

Sony WF-C700N: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy The WF-C700N remain some of the best budget earbuds around, more than a year after their launch, especially now they've slipped to under $100 at Best Buy. Our five-star Sony WF-C700N review goes into why we rate them so highly, but the short version is that the mix of sound quality, noise cancellation power and comfort is basically unmatched. Especially at this price, which has only been beaten once before by $10.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon US The Bose QuietComfort headphones are the manufacturer's mid-range noise-cancelling cans and have dropped to a record-low price in this early Black Friday deal. On top of the manufacturer's excellent ANC to block out unwanted noise, you get high-fidelity audio and an EQ control to customize bass, mid-range, and treble. The QuietComfort lasts up to 24 hours on one charge and can get back 2.5 hours of playtime in 15 minutes.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $298 at Amazon US Another Black Friday sale and another return to the record-low price for the latest and greatest in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 were stellar, so it's no surprise that Sony's XM5 are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a huge $100 off. They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that block outside sound highly effectively – and at this price, they're excellent value too.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Amazon US The iPad 10.2 is back at its record-low price at Amazon. This Apple tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

Lenovo IdeaPad i3 Chromebook: was $249 now $119 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB

OS - ChromeOS This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is a basic device but it's ridiculously cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have under $200 to spend and need a cheap laptop then you won't find a better option right now ahead of Black Friday.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $749 at Amazon US Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS While this is a good price for the MacBook Air M2, I'd suggest waiting to see if the previous record-low of $649 is made available again nearer to Black Friday. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is a good offer on an Apple machine right now.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Copilot Plus PC (with free Signature Keyboard): was $1,349.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy You usually have to pay extra to get a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Microsoft's laptop-tablet hybrids, but this bundle deal at Best Buy chucks one in for free – saving you $350 in total. We were super-impressed with these new models that boast a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Elite processor ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage which is about right for the price and will ensure speedy performance and plenty of storage space.

Dyson Digital Slim: was $499.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy Buying a Dyson vacuum cleaner for under $250 is a real treat for anyone trying to keep costs down. With the new Dyson Digital Slim, you get up to 40 minutes of runtime with a motorbar cleaner head designed for deep cleaning all floor types – and an advanced filtration system. Simply put, it’s all the essentials you need in a vacuum from the premium manufacturer.

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon US Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $149.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Ninja Blast.

Keurig K-Mini Pod Coffee Machine: was $99 now $59.99 at Target Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini is a great choice for those working with a small space. Target's Black Friday deals have marked the coffee maker down to just $59.99. The K-Mini can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped kitchens.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a Black Friday best-seller due to its popularity at recent holiday sales, and Walmart has the appliance down to a record-low price. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Ninja DZ201 7.6L Air Fryer: was $199.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy Here's an unmissable early Black Friday bargain if you're shopping for the best-selling and highly-rated Ninja Air Fryer. This popular appliance has six cooking functions including max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. It’s simple to cook from frozen while still getting super crispy results. With a large capacity, you can cook up to 1kg of fries or a 1.6kg chicken in each drawer. It’s perfect for feeding the whole family or batch cooking.

Fitbit Versa 4: was $229.95 now $119.95 at Amazon US Fitbit deals are always popular on Black Friday, and Amazon has the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4 on sale for $119.95, thanks to a huge 40% discount. The top-rated smartwatch features a built-in GPS for tracking runs, walks, and bike rides and provides you a daily readiness score to see if your body is ready for a workout or recovery based on helpful insights.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon US A hefty 33% saving on the Pixel Watch 2 gets you a 41mm Android smartwatch with heart rate tracking, stress management, workouts, and more. Available in all three colors and with LTE connectivity, replete with 32GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now $249.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is almost in a league of its own and can be picked up for a ridiculously low price with an eligible trade-in. With up to 100 hours of battery life from a single charge, you can get out and about more than ever. Take advantage of on-board GPS for tracking runs, bike rides, and walks, plus all the tracking and health data you could ever want and see it in great detail through the Samsung Health app.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $599 at Best Buy Blending a superb high-end design with a fantastic display, chipset, and innovative AI features, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is a superb option if you're looking for a decent flagship on a budget - especially at this record-low price for an unlocked device. Most of the time you have to buy a carrier plan to get discounts as big as this, so it's a great early Black Friday offer.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024): was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon US The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (2024) is the latest version of the retailer's basic budget-friendly tablet and this version with 32GB of storage is now back to the same record-low price we saw last month. It's not the most powerful device but this cheap and durable tablet lasts up to 13 hours, making it good for light use and watching videos.