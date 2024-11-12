Huge pre-Black Friday sale live at Amazon: see the 16 best deals picked by an expert

Amazon Black Friday deals (Image credit: Future)

Eager Black Friday shoppers rejoice - promising early Amazon Black Friday deals are now live thanks to a seasonal 'Holiday sale' at the retailer. If you're looking for price cuts on everything from the latest TVs to Amazon devices then the good news is that there are already awesome deals that you can shop right now.

I've rounded up the 16 best deals in the early Amazon Black Friday sale below and I'll continue updating this page throughout the next few days as I spot more discounts on tech that we've personally reviewed and loved here at TechRadar.

I've already got some absolutely superb Amazon Black Friday deals to share today including the incredible LG C4 OLED TV for a rock-bottom record-low price of just $1,096 (was $1,999), the MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM for $899 (was $1,099), and the 256GB Google Pixel 9 for just $549 (was $899). All of these are some of our favorite models here at TechRadar down to the lowest prices I've seen all year.

As TechRadar's Deals Editor, I've been covering Black Friday deals for over four years so stick with me if you want a fresh source of expert recommendations over the next few days. As previously stated, I'll be posting plenty of updates so don't hesitate to bookmark and check in regularly.

Amazon Black Friday deals: my 16 top picks

Amazon Music Unlimited: free 3-month trial

Get access to 100 million songs completely free for three months with this limited-time offer. Ad-free streaming, unlimited skips, curated playlists, an expanded library and Alexa device support make this a great way to get music streaming for less this November. Note that this promotion is currently available for new subscribers only.

Apple MacBook Air M3: was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon US This is my top pick for a MacBook deal in the build-up to Black Friday. It's on the latest MacBook Air M3 at Amazon - in particular the slightly upgraded 16GB configuration. That should afford an edge with overall performance and longevity and today's $200 discount at Best Buy also brings this listing down to its lowest ever price. Generally speaking, this isn't the cheapest MacBook deal I've seen (you can get the M2 for $799) but it's probably the one I'd spring for right now if it were my own cash I was laying down.

LG C4 OLED: was $1,999 now $1,096 at Amazon US Today's best TV deal on a high-end OLED in the early Amazon Black Friday deal is easily this amazing record-low price on the stunning LG C4. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows: was $79 now $53.99 at Amazon US The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales like Black Friday, and the queen-size set is on sale for $53.99, when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $129 now $59.99 at Amazon US The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's price is a new record-low, and I don't expect you'll find a better deal at Amazon's official Black Friday sale.

Bissell CleanView Compact Vacuum Cleaner: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Amazon US The ultra-light Bissell CleanView vacuum features a compact size, making it easy to store if you're working in a small space. The Bissell vacuum also features powerful suction and a triple-action brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. Today's early Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $64.99 - a record-low price.

Keurig K- Slim Coffee Maker: was $130 now $79.99 at Amazon US Keurig coffee makers are another Black Friday best-seller and Amazon has the K-Slim model on sale for $79.99 - $10 more than the record-low price. Keurig's K-Slim coffee maker is much thinner than your average coffee maker but can still serve up to 12 oz of liquid at a time. It's a great choice if you want something practical but with a small footprint.

Fitbit Versa 4: was $229.95 now $119.95 at Amazon US Fitbit deals are always popular on Black Friday, and Amazon has the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4 on sale for $119.95, thanks to a huge 40% discount. The top-rated smartwatch features a built-in GPS for tracking runs, walks, and bike rides and provides you a daily readiness score to see if your body is ready for a workout or recovery based on helpful insights.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $299 now $179.99 at Amazon US The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a Black Friday best-seller due to its popularity at recent holiday sales, and Amazon has the appliance on sale for $179.99. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors. This specific model includes two 16 oz pint containers.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Amazon US Apple's best-selling 10.2 iPad dropped to $199.99 during Prime Day, and Amazon has brought this excellent deal back ahead of Black Friday. While the tablet is an older model, it still packs a 10.2-inch Retina display, and the A13 Bionic chip ensures excellent picture quality and superior performance. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Google Pixel 9 (256GB): was $899 now $548.50 at Amazon US One of the best deals I've seen on an unlocked Android flagship for a long time, right now you can get this upgraded Pixel 9 for a record-low price in the early Amazon Black Friday sale. Note that this is a deal for the larger 256GB storage model - which is coincidentally even cheaper than the 128GB entry-level option. This $250 price cut is so good, in fact, that it's only $50 more expensive than the lowest ever price for the 128GB version.

Dyson V11 Cordless Cleaner Vacuum: was $569.99 now $399.99 at Amazon US Dyson vacuums are a Black Friday favorite, and Amazon has the V11 on sale for its lowest price yet. The V11 features three different cleaning modes and works across hardwood floors and carpets. The cordless vacuum also converts into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $527.99 at Amazon US If you're looking for a big-screen budget display ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has Samsung's 70-inch 4K smart TV for $527.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.