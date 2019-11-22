Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G review

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G is currently the best smartwatch for Android users, bringing battery life and smoothness that Wear OS hasn’t been able to match. Moreover, the classic design and rotating bezel will be liked by many veterans and first-time smartwatch owners alike. The calling functionality is a big plus.

Smartwatches for Android have been in a “figuring it out” phase since the get. There’s been no clear direction in which they're headed. Often priced more than most smartphones, their utility has been questionable, and Google has failed to bring in great user experience with Android Wear/Wear OS. Adding the entire dimension of how most of these smartwatches don’t succeed either as a timepiece or as a computer, and the plot gets even more confusing, further reducing its interest base.

In a desolate time like this, Samsung took matters in its own hands by opting to create its operating system for smartwatches with Tizen, ditching Google’s Wear OS. Interestingly enough, in a few short years, Samsung has been able to overtake the entire camp of Android smartwatches with much more mature execution on both hardware and software fronts. The Samsung Galaxy Watch is at the top of this product lineup, and probably atop everything that runs Wear OS too.

The Galaxy Watch returns to a simplified naming scheme, indicating a rehash of what it thinks is a product that deserves to be the face of the lineup. It is a combination of all of Samsung’s smart wearables from the yesteryears and has just the right mix of everything.

Availability and price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Watch was originally announced a year ago in the global markets but took its own time to land in India. This is likely due to the band compatibility for the Indian spectrum.

Regardless, it can now be purchased in India in a regular or a 4G LTE variant and comes in two sizes of 42mm and 46mm. Pricing starts at Rs 28,490 for the smaller option and Rs 30,990 for the bigger dial.

Our review unit is the bigger variant with 4G capabilities.

Hardware and design

(Image credit: Future)

An often overlooked component of smartwatches is its design. It needs to look like a watch to be able to appeal, and thus replace a conventional timepiece that you may be wearing. Half the market is lost if it seems like a computer or a calculator strapped on your wrist.

It seems like Samsung received this memo on time, as the Galaxy Watch is one of the best-looking smartwatches around and will win hearts for not trying to look like a gadget but more like a high-end watch.

The robust design becomes evident the moment you try it on. It immediately feels premium and sturdy. The chrome metal housing that extends to the lugs, rubber studded meaty buttons, and a matte black dial all add a touch of class that we don’t get to see all that often.

At first, we thought that the bezels are a little too thick and will reduce the immersion. But once you start using the rotating crown (and inescapably fall in love with it), you’ll realize why your fingers are better off on the side bezel than cover the already tiny display.

The 46mm variant has a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with no flat tire eating into it. Samsung’s pedigree in displays once again shines with this bright, vivid, and color-rich panel. The brightness never felt inadequate, just like the sharpness. The resolution clocks in at 320 x 320, which was sufficient to take a glance when viewed from a distance.

The thick bezel that protrudes above the display also adds protection to the mix, saving it from accidental knocks. The display is covered with Gorilla Glass DX+ for scratch resistance. There are two buttons on the right side, which wisely avoid the three o’clock position for easier wrist bending. The tiny buttons have a ribbed rubber finish and are very tactile.

While it’s all sturdy and beautiful, there’s no escaping that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G, in its 46mm variant, is a huge watch. It gets further exemplified if your wrists are not too big, as the watch + lugs could very well be thicker than your wrists. At 63g, it’s also not a wear-and-forget watch, and it will come in your way a lot. This was very evident in scenarios such as weight training (where wrists supinate a lot) or sleeping.

The box comes with a smaller band too. Switching to it was the first thing we did to make it look a little reasonable. It’s a standard-sized band and very easy to change also. The included one is made of a high-quality rubber that doesn’t get as itchy or sweaty as many other watches do.

Telephony and 4G

Before we dive into everything the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G can do, let’s talk about what makes it unique. Save for the cellular Apple Watch; this is the only smartwatch in India that offer eSIM compatibility. Adding an eSIM means you can leave your phone behind and continue to use all of your watch’s features such as calls, texts, browsing, navigation, etc.

In India, only Airtel and Jio offer eSIMs. Get the 4G variant of the watch only if you are a subscriber to either of these networks and have a lot of situations where you need to put your phone away but can’t afford to lose calling functionalities.

The most common use case is going for a run where you’d not want to be bogged down by carrying a smartphone around but don’t wanna miss any calls or texts. One of the unintended but useful uses for us was to put the phone away while working not to get distracted by notifications or be able to pull up social media at will but continue receiving calls.