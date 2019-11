A very impressive dual hybrid tuner, if you can get past its lousy appearance

We didn't see much difference when diversity mode was switched on, but having two tuners crammed into a single stick gives it a big tick on our approval register.

Despite being somewhat uglier than the similar Terratec Hybrid Pro offering, it's about 15 knicker cheaper for almost exactly the same functionality. Still, with digital reception still shocking in various areas of the country, a dual hybrid stick is our ultimate TV tuner dream.