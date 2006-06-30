FSC Amilo Pro C2060 review

Fujitsu Siemens is one of the top four laptop sellers in Europe. It has risen to this status in recent years largely due to its aggressive pricing policy for low-end machines, such as the Amilo Pro C2060 (£599 inc. VAT). While it may be at a budget price, we weren't disappointed by the specification and build quality.

Finished in black toughened plastic, the chassis weighs in at 2.9kg and feels firm and solid. With a tilted design, you'll find the front of the unit slimmer than the rear. We were less impressed with the amount of protection behind the screen, which was thin enough to cause a slight buckling.

Matched by a battery life, under test, of 223 minutes, you'll find this a semi-portable machine that should see you through a decent portion of the working day.

It's powered by an Intel Pentium M 735, which runs at 1.7GHz, and comes supported by 512MB of DDR2 memory. It's worth noting that while this is a Pentium M, it's the slightly slower 400MHz Front Side Bus version, which helps explain its MobileMark 2005 score of 190.

While its benchmarks were average, we found this quite a responsive unit in daily use, with files loading smoothly and the 5400rpm hard drive, while only 40GB in capacity, was quick to save files.

The screen is a standard 15-inch TFT panel with a 4:3 aspect ratio and 1024 x 768-pixel (XGA) native resolution. The screen isn't as bright as a panel with a Super-TFT coating, but the screen's brightness could be comfortably set to halfway with images still looking bright.

Graphics come in the form of the Intel 915GM integrated chipset, which is fine for DVDs and websites, but not for multimedia use. The optical drive is starting to show its age, as it only supports CD-R creation and the reading of DVDs.

The keyboard is well-spaced with plenty of room between the keys, but they had quite a narrow amount of travel, so the merest touch will cause them to respond - ideal for the touch typist. The touchpad and mouse buttons are quite small, which takes a little getting used to, particularly as there is a gap between the two. That said, they proved accurate and responsive.

The Fujitsu Siemens Amilo Pro C2060 is something of a mixed-bag in terms of specification and performance. It's a well built machine with plenty of battery life, but the sum of its parts are superceded by other similar budget-priced machines. Philip Barker, Michael Browne