DPC Tech Frankenstein review

DPC Tech doesn't have the same level of consumer awareness as Alienware or Dell XPS gaming laptops, but the DPC Tech Frankenstein (£2850 inc. VAT) is the first laptop available in this country to sport an Intel quad-core processor.

This chip is a desktop part, as there isn't a mobile variant currently available. While it shares the same socket size as a standard Core 2 Duo chip, the Intel Core 2 Quad Q6700 uses far more power than a desktop part, so can only be used in larger laptops.

Supremely powerful laptop

As you would expect, when it comes to performance, this machine is the fastest machine we've tested to date, delivering twice the power we are accustomed to seeing.

Sadly, MobileMark 2007 wouldn't work on this system, so we ran Cinebench which recorded a score of 1298. Compare this to the 850 scored by the fastest mobile dual-core chip and you'll see the advantage of opting for quad-core.

When it comes to gaming, you'll find nVidia's latest GPU in place. This chip offers up to 40 per cent more power than previous generation of chips and is currently the only chip powerful enough to handle the latest generation of DirectX 10 games. For those who want to go even further, there is a version available with dual graphic cards in an SLI configuration.

With an overall weight of 5.2kg, most of which is taken up by the deep shell, this is strictly a desktop replacement laptop. The casing isn't the most attractive of designs, but the build is solid and reassuringly tough.

Large display

The 17-inch screen is exceedingly bright and offers a wide viewing angle.

The main body is large, so we were surprised to find the keyboard pushed to the back of the unit and on the small side. The keys are satisfactory, but tended to rattle as we typed.

The touchpad and mouse buttons are of a standard size, but tend to look and feel lost in the expanse that makes up the palm rests. On the right, you'll find a numeric keypad.

Cool and silent

Considering the use of a desktop processor, we were surprised at how quietly this system ran. Even after long periods of time, the system remained reasonably cool with barely noticeable fan activity.

When it comes to extras, you'll find a wide array of features to be had from the Frankenstein. A hybrid TV tuner is fitted as standard, as is a webcam, and you'll find a DVI-out slot on the back of the case for connecting to external video sources.

As the name suggests, the DPC Tech Frankenstein is put together from different parts, mixing mobile and desktop parts together to make a true gaming behemoth that is destined to impress.