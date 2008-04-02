Sony KDL-26P3020

A competitive price and an excellent performance make this a strong contender

Sony makes a brave aesthetic departure from regulation black slinkiness with this unusually chunky, gun-metal set.

The user system isn't as slick as some rival sets, but it's still pretty simple to use, and it doesn't take much effort to arrive at an extremely attractive picture.

The Freeview performance easily outclasses most of its peers and the results with DVD and high-definition video are excellent.

The Bravia electronics do a fine job with colours, delivering one of the most natural palettes you'll see underpinned by solid black levels and some great motion handling.

The fact that it's only £380 is the icing on a generally impressive cake.