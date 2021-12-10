Zebronics launches ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A soundbar with smart app control

Audio player loading…

Soundbars today form a necessary audio accessory when it comes to the home entertainment segment. They deliver clear, top-quality sound to videos of multiple entertainment genres such as movies, music, adventure and sport. Brands such as Sony, Sennheiser, and Bose have held a dominant position in this market segment.

Now, homegrown brand Zebronics has also stepped in with the ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro soundbar launch. The product was launched in India on December 9, and it supports the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

The Alexa voice assistant support allows users to get news updates along with other required information and listen to music from streaming services. The soundbar also consists of dual subwoofers with dual-mid and high range drivers.

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro price and availability

The ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro by Zebronics is being shipped at a price of Rs 9,999. However, there is an introductory offer that makes the device available at a price of Rs 8,999 on Amazon India now. The device only has a single Black color option.

Check out the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A soundbar at Amazon Check out the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A soundbar at Amazon Price: Rs 8,999

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Specifications

First things first, Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro has a compact design with a metal grill. Its dimensions are 11.5x90x6.2cm, and weighs around 2.8kg. The soundbar features dual 69mm subwoofers coupled 44mm mid-range and high-range drivers delivering 80W audio output.

The product houses dual far-field microphones that enable the device to work on voice commands even when the environment is noisy. Furthermore, the Alexa integration available in the soundbar lets the user control their smart TV, smart home lighting, control the soundbar volume and make a few more commands regarding different things.

In terms of connectivity, the ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro includes a 3.5mm audio out, HDMI ARC support, USB port, Bluetooth v5 and optical inputs. The soundbar can also be controlled via the Zeb-Smart Juke Bar application available for both Android and iOS platforms.