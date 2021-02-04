YuppTV partners with BSNL to offer YuppTV Scope

Popular OTT services aggregator YuppTV has tied up with the State-owned telecom company, BSNL, to launch YuppTV Scope, a tech-enabled single subscription platform for some of the top OTT services in India.

YuppTV is one of the largest TV and On-demand service providers, especially when it comes to South Asian content, offering more than 250+ TV channels, 5000+ Movies and 100+ TV Shows in 14 languages.

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is the Indian government owned telecom services provider, which till turn of the century was the main player. But with the sector opening up to private players, it is now a marginal operator but with still with sizable presence in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

As a cross-platform service, YuppTV Scope can be accessed from various devices including Smart TV, PC, Mobile, Tablet, and streaming media players.

With this, YuppTV evolves into a SAAS enabled platform providing an ecosystem for all key stakeholders including content partners, broadcasters, telecom and broadband providers.

What it is YuppTV Scope?

Basically, it's a single subscription to premium OTT apps such as SonyLiv, ZEE5, YuppTV and Voot Select, thereby eliminating the task of accessing and managing multiple apps.

This bundled OTT service is being offered to BSNL broadband subscribers as a triple play offering.

It hopes to use BSNL’s vast audience base across demographics and cater to all users, both tech-savvy and legacy cable TV users. For the latter, YuppTV is also offering a traditional TV-like experience for consumers who are attuned to cable TV, while allowing them to switch live TV channels in a seamless manner.

P K Purwar, CMD of BSNL, said, “OTT is the veritable future of entertainment consumption in India. BSNL is delighted to collaborate with YuppTV in the launch of the next-generation, tech-driven content curation platform YuppTV Scope. We believe that the platform will revolutionize content consumption in the country and further usher in the era of OTT."

Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO – YuppTV, said, “with this launch, we are enabling the convergence of prominent content partners, broadcasters, telecom, and broadband providers to create a holistic ecosystem for all key stakeholders across industries.”

YuppTV Scope plans to deliver a properly curated experience with users getting personalized recommendations based on viewership patterns, which are manually checked and prepared via a team of experts, using AI and Machine Learning.

Users can also carry out live chats, participate in live polls, and request content of their choice while enjoying the TV.