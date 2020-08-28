YouTube tests native picture-in-picture feature for its iOS app

Smartphone users across the world find it hard to live without YouTube these days. This was evident by the traction our report on ways to unblock YouTube received. Riding on this success, the video-sharing platform is testing a picture-in-picture for its iOS app.

Of course, one could ask why the delay, given that the PIP feature was available for iPad users some years ago and it appeared on the iPhones this year via updates to the iOS14. YouTube had never supported this feature that allows users to watch videos while simultaneously using other applications on the device.

Some posts over Twitter appear to suggest that the picture-in-picture feature has already been rolled out to some users with the latest YouTube app version on iOS. However, a section of the Twitterati contradicted this view saying the feature is only functional for select videos, which could mean that development is still not complete.

A report published in 9to5Mac, however, went on to confirm that the feature is indeed being tested with a small group of users. For those who haven't really watched picture-in-picture feature on a small device, here is a video of it working on the iPad, shared by the website.

Picture in Picture working on iPadOS with the YouTube app. (But only worked with this live stream, there must be some codec trickery happening behind the scenes for certain playback scenarios). pic.twitter.com/75vG7Ai4lnAugust 27, 2020

Once the new feature gets enabled, it should work pretty much in the same fashion as other apps that support it. For example, you could start playing a video, move to some other app such as your email and still watch the video via a smaller window. Imagine watching the IPL cricket while also checking your email or even attending a video call.

Of course, there is a catch. YouTube limits video playback in the background on iOS to only its premium subscribers. This means the picture-in-picture feature gets restricted to only those users who pay the premium. Ironically, for the service which costs Rs.139 per month, you could end up paying Rs.169 per month if subscribed via the YouTube app on iOS. In case you didn't know, the extra cash goes as App Store commission.

Google has made no comment on when it would enable picture-in-picture on the YouTube app on iOS for all users. So, all we can do now is wait patiently and hope that YouTube does get the feature across quickly, though there is no way Apple would lose its commission. So, be ready to cough up an extra Rs.30 in case you want the service.