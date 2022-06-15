Yamaha’s new TWS comes with a focus on your hearing health

Audio player loading…

Yamaha has announced the launch of a couple of TWS earbuds in India. The company says that the USP of TW-E3B and TW-E5B is that these earphones protect your hearing health.

Both these earbuds boast top specifications and the brand’s own Listening Care technology. The company says that this technology boosts the sound balance according to the volume to allow users to listen to the full range of sound even at low volume settings.

As a result, users while listening to their favourite music, watching moves, attending to calls etc. will not need to bump up the volume to dangerous levels that might cause ear fatigue.

The company has announced the pricing of both the TWS and the TW-E3B has been priced at Rs. 8,490 while the TW-E5B is priced at Rs. 14,200. The TW-E3B comes in Blue, Pink, Purple, and Black and can be bought from Amazon for Rs. 7,490 right now.

The TW-E5B will be available in Blue and Black colour options though the availability details of these buds have not been announced yet. Though the earbuds are listed (opens in new tab) on Yamaha’s website already.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Apart from the Listening care feature, the TW-EW3B comes equipped with a non-slip coating which ensures that the buds don’t move easily and offers a snug fit. The company ships four different ear tips in the retail box.

The Yamaha TW-EW3B is powered by Qualcomm aptX, which supports SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm’s advanced aptX audio for an immersive audio experience. The TWS ships with a 6mm dynamic driver and are IPX5 rated for water and dust resistance.

The company says that the buds offer 6 hours of backup, and the charging case holds three charge cycles. This means that the buds can offer a total listening time of 24 hours. While this might be at par with most earbuds in this price range, it is definitely less than the JBL Tune 130NC which we tested recently and are priced way lower.

(Image credit: Yamaha )

Talking about the pricier Yamaha TW-EW5B, they come with an Ambient Sound mode for when the users need to be aware of their surroundings. There is a low latency gaming mode thrown into the mix as well which offers better performance when the users are playing games.

The TW-EW5B comes with support for your preferred virtual assistant – Google Assistant, or Siri and also allows users to customize the audio quality as per their choice with the Yamaha Headphone Control app.

These buds come with a 7mm driver setup and offer up to 30 hours of battery backup which includes approximately 8.5 hours from the buds and an additional 21.5 hours from the case.