Xiaomi's new tech: More power, more runtime in the same battery size

While the smartphone makers are into the inescapable fast-charging tech race, Xiaomi has come up with a solution that increases the power capacity of its battery. Xiaomi has announced its new invention that aims to accommodate more power capacity in the same sized battery to deliver additional runtime on a single charge.

As per Xiaomi’s claims on Weibo, it has managed to add 10% more mAh inside the same sized battery to provide up to 100 minutes of backup on a single charge. To the uninitiated ones, in general, the more Ampere Hour (mAh) a battery packs, the longer is the battery life. A higher number simply means that the battery can store more energy.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

As touted by the Chinese company, it has equipped the new battery with a chip dubbed Fuel Gauge that relies on advanced algorithms to monitor overnight charging and improves safety and the life span of the cells. This helps in mitigating the overcharged state when the handset is plugged for too long.

Xiaomi says it has revamped the packaging technology which allowed it to save more space in the battery. Xiaomi says it has been able to increase the silicon content inside the battery about three times, thereby ensuring more efficient capacity storage.

(Image credit: Weibo)

As per the translated text on Weibo (via GSMArena), this new battery will be mass-produced in the second half of next year. Xiaomi has shared no more details on the same. So, it remains unknown which could be the first smartphone that will make use of this new battery.

Currently, we are waiting for Xiaomi to launch its new 120W fast-charging tech in India soon. It is speculated that the new fast-charging tech could debut on Xiaomi 11T Pro or Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus phones, which may launch as the rebranded Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in the country. The launch date of the reported device is still unannounced, but it is likely to arrive in India this month only.

