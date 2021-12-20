Xiaomi TV Stick 4K with more RAM and Android 11 goes official

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi has launched a new TV Stick with 4K support, a streaming option that was previously unavailable from the last year’s dongle. The latest model also brings some other significant upgrades, including more memory while keeping the same storage capacity. It also runs Android 11 out-of-the-box and has Dolby Vision technology for an enhanced video playback experience.

With the 4K support, the new streaming device now sits in direct competition with some of the existing devices in the segment, like Fire TV Stick 4K from Amazon.

Price and availability

The all-new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is listed on the global website but without the pricing and availability details. It is expected that the device could arrive at a price higher than the existing model, however, Xiaomi will have to set the price low to stay aligned with competitive 4K streaming devices.

For reference, the existing streaming device from Xiaomi without 4K support and low RAM costs Rs. 2,799. It is expected that the latest model could be priced around Rs. 3,500.

Specifications and features

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is a portable streaming device that includes support for both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for enhanced audio and video output. Xiaomi claims the 4K ultra-high-resolution output combined with Dolby Vision technology offers a vivid and immersive visual experience. The streaming stick runs Android 11 and has Google Assistant built-in so that you can open apps by the mere “Ok Google” command.

It comes pre-installed with Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, and YouTube, so you don’t have to install them separately. Also, the bundled remote makes it easier to launch the leading streaming services with just a press of their respective dedicated buttons.

Under the hood, the 4K streaming stick from Xiaomi has a quad-core processor (4xCortex-A35 cores), Mali-450 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 8GB built-in storage to store any newly installed apps and games.

For connectivity, you get HDMI, Micro-USB, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, and Bluetooth v5.0. It is worth mentioning that both the streaming stick and the remote have Xiaomi’s native branding, unlike the Mi logo available on the earlier model.

