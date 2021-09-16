Xiaomi to launch a couple of new Redmi Smart TVs on September 22

Xiaomi has stated that it will host a launch event on September 22 to unveil a couple of smart LED TVs. These TVs will be launched under the Redmi brand and will join Redmi’s X-series televisions that were launched earlier this year.

The X-series comes in three size options – 55-inch, 60-inch and 65-inch starting at a price point of Rs. 38,999 and going all the way up to RS. 62,999. It looks like the company wants to introduce a new series to launch these affordable and slightly smaller variants.

The launch invite shared by the company also mentions a couple of size options 32-inch and 43-inch and reads “We invite you to learn about our latest Redmi Smart TV series.” These TVs will be sold exclusively via Amazon and Xiaomi's official web store.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

New Redmi smart LED TVs

Xiaomi, as of now, hasn’t revealed much officially about these upcoming TVs, however, the microsite which Xiaomi has put up – does come in handy. It states that the TVs will be an “all-round entertainment” device and will come coupled with 20W speakers with immersive audio experience thanks to Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X.

Xiaomi says that these TVs will offer a crisper, brighter and better viewing experience thanks to the Vivid Picture Engine it comes with. Like all Xiaomi smart TVs, even these upcoming TVs will come with PatchWall skin on top of Android TV. In this case, specifically, it will be PatchWall 4 on top of the latest Android TV 11 operating system.

In terms of connectivity, the TVs will come with support for dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. In terms of resolution, the 32-inch variant may have an HD-ready panel while the 43-inch variant could be a full HD panel.

Xiaomi has stated that most of its products are Made-in-India, and these TVs follow the suit as well. We have got no idea about the pricing as of now, however, considering the specs mentioned here and Xiaomi’s trend of increasing prices after the launch – you can expect these TVs to be launched at an affordable price point.

