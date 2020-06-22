Xiaomi pauses MIUI 12 beta development; Here’s why

MIUI is probably one of the most used custom Android skins thanks to not only the sheer number of devices Xiaomi sells but also because of the interesting features it comes with. Its latest version MIUI 12 has been in development for some time and has just started making its way to the flagship Xiaomi smartphones, however, the company has temporarily paused the development of this latest firmware.

As per this post on the company's official community forum, the beta development of the firmware has been halted from 26-06-2020 to 02-07-2020 due to the local Chinese Dragon Boat Festival.

The development team is supposed to resume working after over a week’s off from July 3 to ensure the previously announced timelines of MIUI 12 rollout can be met.

To recall, the Android 10 based MIUI 12 was unveiled in April and comes with interesting features like a revamped dark mode, new 3D live wallpapers, updated settings menu with a graphical layout and improved gesture control apart from a whole lot of tweaks.

In the first phase the shiny new ROM is supposed to come to devices like the Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 Transparent Edition, Mi 9, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30, Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition, Redmi K20 Pro, and Redmi K20.