Xiaomi Mi Note 10 could launch in India by January 2020

Xiaomi's 108MP Penta-camera Mi Note 10 could launch in India by January 2020 with a price of around Rs 40,000. The company has previously teased the launch of a 108MP camera phone in India, and we suspect it to be the Mi Note 10 series, which debuted in China as the Mi CC9 Pro.

Now, Xiaomi recently announced it's Global Photography Challenge 2019 on the Mi India community, and under its Juror's Choice Awards prizes, the company is offering ten Mi Note 10 to winners. Interestingly, the Mi Note 10 is cited as worth Rs 46,832 in the announcement post, which was first spotted by the folks over at 91Mobiles.

The report states that the price of the Mi Note 10, as mentioned in the details of the challenge, is a directly converted price from US dollars. The phone is priced starting at AU$888 in Australia and CNY 2,799 in China, where it retails as the Mi CC9 Pro. We expect Xiaomi to price the Mi Note 10 upwards of the Rs 40,000 mark when it launches it in India.

The winners of the Global Photography Challenge 2019 will be announced on February 5, 2020, and we expect the company to announce the Mi Note 10 around the same time.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 will pose to be a direct competitor to the Realme XT 730G which is slated to launch sometime before the end of 2019 with a rumored price of Rs 17,000 for the base variant.

Mi Note 10 specifications

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 series features a glass-metal sandwich design featuring a 6.4-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display, which uses an AMOLED panel. The screen has a u-shaped notch cut-out, resulting in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and also houses the 32MP selfie camera. The display supports DCI-P3 color gamut and can playback HDR10 videos. It is protected with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5, and the fingerprint sensor is embedded within the display.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor powers the Mi Note 10 with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 618 GPU paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It runs on MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

The highlighting feature of the Mi Note 10 is its primary 108MP camera, which uses Samsung's ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor with an f/1.7 aperture backed by PDAF, Laser autofocus, and OIS. The second camera is a 12MP telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom followed by a 5MP custom telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom, a 20MP ultra-wide angle lens with 117-degree field-of-view and a 2MP macro lens.

The phone has a 5,260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging and USB Power Delivery. Xiaomi claims that the phone can go from 0-58% in 30 minutes and up to 100% in 65 minutes tops.