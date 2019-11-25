Trending

Xiaomi teases 108MP camera phone launch in India

"IT'S COMING #108MP"

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has officially started teasing us about the launch of a 108MP camera smartphone in India. The company announced the Mi CC9 Pro earlier this month with the world's first 108MP Penta-camera setup. The same phone debuted in Europe as the Mi Note 10 Pro.

Xiaomi Global VP & MD, India, Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted, "IT'S COMING #108MP" and while he didn't reveal the name of the phone, we suspect it to be the Mi Note 10 series. That or it will be an all-new phone rocking a 108MP camera sensor.

The Chinese electronics maker hasn't really released a Mi branded premium phone in the Indian market since Mi Mix 2. Though it's Android One lineup of Mi A-series has received a third sequel this year.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro is priced starting at CNY 2,799 in China which is roughly around Rs 28,500, going up to CNY2,499 (~Rs 35,500) for the top-end model. We expect the prices in India to be between Rs 29,999 and Rs 39,999 making the phone compete against the likes of Realme X2 Pro and OnePlus 7T. 

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro specifications

Xiaomi's Mi Note 10 Pro is made out of glass with an aluminum chassis and features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen. The display has a Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a u-shaped notch cutout giving it a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen supports the DCI-P3 color gamut range and supports HDR10 playback. It is also coated with a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. The optical fingerprint reader is also built into the display.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 618 GPU. It is supported by up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and runs on MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

One of the major highlights about this phone is its five-camera setup, which includes a primary 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor with an f/1.7 aperture supported by PDAF, Laser autofocus and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

It is followed by a 12MP telephoto lens with up to 2X optical zoom, a 5MP modified telephoto sensor with up to 5X optical zoom, a 20MP ultra-wide lens with 117-degree field-of-view and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera housed within the notch.

The Mi Note 10 Pro has a 5,260mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Xiaomi claims the phone can go up to 58% in 30 minutes and 100% in 65 minutes. It also supports USB Power Delivery.

