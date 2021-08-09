Xiaomi could have a cheaper Mi 11 Lite 5G in the works

Xiaomi introduced the Mi 11 Lite 4G smartphone in India in the second half of June and now the company is apparently getting ready to introduce a 5G variant of the same device.

We had previously reported that Xiaomi might discontinue the 4G variant of the Mi 11 Lite when the 5G launches, but the company confirmed that news to not be true. And now according to a report, a developer named “kacskrz” found out that a new Xiaomi device codename, Lisa is in existence which happens to be the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G.

The information from the developers suggests that the Mi 11 Lite 5G device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC which will be the first for the company. This Qualcomm chipset has been made using TSMC’s 6nm process and integrates three 14-bit ISP image signal processing. This chipset also supports triple concurrency, triple parallel processing, and a single-camera supports up to 192MP. It can also run dual cameras up to 36MP + 22MP, and three cameras up to 22MP each.

In terms of GPU the Snapdragon 778G SoC Adreno 624L GPU supports variable resolution rendering (VRS) and Game Quick Touch. Considering that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Youth Edition is set to feature a Snapdragon 780G SoC and that chipset is slightly superior than the Snapdragon 778G, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G could be positioned lower.

The leak also mentions that the Mi 11 Lite 5G smartphone is expected to be launched in India, but there is no word on whether this will be introduced in either the global or the Chinese market.

In comparison with the leaked information about the 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite, the present 4G variant of the device features an Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU.

Since there won't be much of a gap in the launch of the two smartphones, we can expect most other features to remain the same. For example, the 6.55-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate should be consistent with both the older and the upcoming device.

There could be some improvement in the camera front, but the other features like Water resistanceance (IP53), USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor should remain the same. We could also see some potential increase in the battery capacity considering the upcoming device will feature 5G technology that guzzles more battery.