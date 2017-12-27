It's simpler to track your Xiaomi device's repair status now

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has introduced a new endeavour in India, dubbed the Mi Service Order Status. It allows you to track your device’s repair status. This new service will allow you to know the repair status of your Xiaomi smartphone or other devices by simply visiting the company’s website.

The new service was announced by Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Xiaomi India on Twitter. Earlier, customers had to call the service centre and spend a considerable amount of time with the IVR. Now, users can simply visit mi.com/in and track their device’s repair status in real time.

Track repair status online

To track your device’s repair status online, you need to click here and follow the steps mentioned below:

First, enter the Contact/ Order/ Service/ IMEI No. or SN number

Then, click on confirm and you will receive an OTP on your registered number

Enter the OTP and click on Submit

After clicking on submit, you will receive your device’s repair status.

Xiaomi has listed some of the common service terms that will be used by the company on its website:

Under inspection - Your device is being checked

Work in progress - Your device is getting repaired

Ready for delivery - Your device is repaired and is ready to be delivered

Delivered - You have accepted the delivery of your device

Cancelled - Your service order is cancelled

Your order status will also include the service centre number, service type, order status, order received date, IMEI/SN, Service Order number and Order delivered date.