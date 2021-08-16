Xiaomi accidentally confirms the specifications, launch of Redmi 10

Xiaomi upcoming Redmi 10 was leaked previously which showed the renders of the device, but now it seems like Xiaomi themselves made a mistake and revealed the full specifications of the device.

The company made a blog live on its website that showcased the smartphone in all its glory and even stated the specifications of the device. This was put up on the official Xiaomi website on August 13 following which the company had the page removed. It was initially reported by XDA Developers and here's a look of the cached page.

Redmi 10: Specifications

According to the blog by Xiaomi the Redmi 10 touts the series’ first 50MP hi-res camera, and a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 resolution) AdaptiveSync display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also features Reading Mode 3.0 for a relaxed reading experience and Sunlight mode for bright outdoor viewing.

On the inside the mobile device comes with a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The page confirms that the device will be available in three RAM and storage variants which include 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and a 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant.

The Redmi 10 will have a quad-camera system on the back that will feature a 50MP main camera sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera sensor and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth. On the front it has an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

The Redmi 10 comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging along with 9W reverse wired charging. Xiaomi even mentions that users will get a 22.5W fast charger in the box. It features a dual-speaker system for audio and users can get an immersive stereo experience. There's also a 3.5mm audio port to connect headphones without the help of a Type-C dongle.

For security the smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an AI Face Unlock system. The device will run on Android 11 with the MIUI 12.5 skin on top of it. Its dimensions include 161.95 x 75.53 x 8.92mm and it weighs 181g. It will be made available in three colour options including Carbon Gray, Pebble White, Sea Blue along with a matte, smooth, and glossy finish.