Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G inches closer to its launch in Europe and Asia

Xiaomi had recently announced the Xiaomi 12 lineup in Europe and if rumours are to be believed, the trio is expected to launch in India soon. Additionally, the company has been reportedly working on a fourth device - Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G

The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G that was introduced late last year and if the report from Xiaomiui is to be believed, the phone is already being tested internally ahead of the launch.

The publication has been able to detect software builds - V13.0.0.7.SLIMIXM and V13.0.0.24.SLIEUXM for the phone pertaining to the European and the Asian markets – which makes it pretty obvious that the phone could launch soon in both markets.

Among the key highlights of the Xiaomi 12 Lite is its design which is quite similar to the Xiaomi 12 lineup making it look premium and elegant. Though it does borrow some design cues from the Xiaomi Civi phone – which is limited to China only.

The phone was earlier spotted in the IMEI database carrying a codename Taoyao and a model number 2203129G. The previous report not only gave us a sneak peek at the design of the phone but also gave us a fair idea of its key specifications.

(Image credit: Xiaomiui)

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G expected specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is expected to succeed the Mi 11 Lite NE 5G and is a design-focused smartphone. According to the reports, the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is expected to come with a 6.53-inch OLED panel with curved glass. The phone is expected to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080*2400-pixels resolution.

Powering the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G could be a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. In terms of optics, the phone could come with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 camera coupled with an ultra-wide-angle and a macro sensor.

On paper, the Xiaomi 12 Lite seems to be an upgrade over the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, however, we will have to reserve the verdict till the time the phone comes out in the market and we are able to test it.