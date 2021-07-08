XGIMI Horizon and Horizon Pro projectors out for pre-booking in India

XGIMI which is a popular manufacturer for projectors in China, Hong Kong and the Middle East has expanded its line-up of projectors for India which includes Mogo, MoGo Pro, MoGo Pro+ and Halo. The two new addition to this lineup are the Horizon and Horizon Pro.

XGIMI's two new futuristic and cutting edge projector under the Horizon Series called the Horizon and Horizon Pro is currently available in pre-orders and the products will be shipped by early August or mid August 2021.

Home projector with premium features

The Horizon is a FHD home projector with premium features. It comes with intelligent imaging features, and Hi-Fi sound from Harman Kardon. Horizon combines the most powerful imaging features from XGIMI and employs a built-in AI optical sensor.

The Horizon projector supports Full HD resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. It supports an image size from 30 to 300 inches. Its in-built sound system are two 8W 45mm Harman Kardon Speakers with Dolby support. It weighs 2.9kg and has a lamp life of 25,000 hours. It comes with an Android TV 10.0 and built-in Google Assistant. It can produce a display of up to 2200 ANSI Lumens. It comes with an Intelligent Screen Adaptation of 40° Auto Keystone Correction.

It has been priced at Rs 1,25,000 and will be available for limited offer early pre-bookings between July 5 to 25, bringing down the price to Rs 1,20,000 which includes a 28% GST fee.

The Horizon Pro is a true 4K home projector from XGIMI and features a Hi-Fi sound from Harman Kardon. Horizon Pro can project a gigantic screen size of 300-inches with resolution up to 3840x2160p.

It comes with an inbuilt sound system featuring dual 8W Harman Kardon Speakers, DTS-HD and DTS Studio Sound Dolby. It weighs 2.9kg and has a lamp life of 25,000 hours. It comes with Android TV 10.0 OS and can produce a display of 2200 ANSI Lumens. It comes with Intelligent Screen Adaptation with ±40 Degrees Auto Keystone Correction (Horizontal and Vertical).

The Horizon Pro has been priced at Rs 1,87,500, Horizon Pro will be available for limited offer early pre-bookings between July 5 to 25 , bringing down the price to Rs 1,77,500 which includes a 28% GST fee.