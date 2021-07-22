Xbox Series X India restock could happen in August: Report

Microsoft has been having issues restocking the Xbox Series X in India since the month of May. Those issues were the reason the console fell behind from the pole position it had achieved in terms of console sales in India, which was recaptured by Sony after fixing its own PS5 restocking issues.

And now after a couple of months of almost no restocks of the Xbox Series X, this IGN India report claims that the console might be in for a restock in August. This follows a previous report claiming that there are no possibilities of restocks in October. This restock might also see the Space Jam: A New Legacy Exclusive Xbox Wireless Controllers being made available.

Xbox and the lost chance for Micorosft

With Xbox Series X taking the top position in the list of the most sold consoles in India, came a rare opportunity for Microsoft. This was a position that was previously dominated by Sony and its PS4 console for years. Sony had fallen behind as it was facing issues restocking the newly launched PS5 console in India.

Xbox had played its cards right by launching the Xbox Series X and S console in India on the same date as the global launch. This along with almost regular restocks and the attractive proposition that the Xbox Games Pass offered ensured that the console could overtake Sony's in India.

But the possible reason for the lack of stocks of the Xbox Series X and S is Redington, which is Microsoft's Xbox distributor in India, had a Covid-19 outbreak last month in its main warehouse in Chennai.

Sony which launched the PS5 in India two and a half months after it's global launch, managed to claw its way back to the top. This is despite the restocking issues it faced for the initial few months following the launch of the PS5 in India. But there is still a chance for Mircosoft and Xbox to put up a strong competition for Sony PS5 if it manages to fix its restocking issues.