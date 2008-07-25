Star Wars 3D not so far, far away

See Star Wars as you've never seen it before - in 3D!

You've seen Star Wars as the director originally intended. Then you saw it re-branded as A New Hope. Then you witnessed its re-birth on DVD with new and, quite frankly, rubbish CGI added.

Then you bought the originals again on DVD because the CGI versions just didn't cut the mustard. And that's not to mention the prequels, the Clone War cartoons, the Holiday special…

For those, and there can't be many, who haven't quite had enough of the franchise that keeps on giving, then don't worry as you will soon be able to witness the original films in 3D.

Lucas is excited

Jeffrey Katzenberg, the CEO of Dreamworks Animations, has let it slip that George Lucas is to redo all six of the movies in 3D. Yes, we all pretty much knew this, but it does now finally mean that the rumours are true.

Speaking about the upcoming movies, Katzenberg said: "Lucas is excited about it. He isn't going to put a product out, I think, that isn't anything other than first rate."

TechRadar wouldn't quite take that as Gospel as, if we're being honest, the Star Wars prequels weren't exactly 'first-rate'. However, the thought of seeing the Imperial Star Destroyer actually fly above our heads in the original's opening scene does bring a tingle of excitement.

There's no news about when the films will be released, but expect a John Williams style fanfare when they do get the cinema treatment.