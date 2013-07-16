Google wants to take you to the Eiffel Tower...and a car wash

The Google Street View images are getting bigger and bolder. And a little random.

Perhaps for fun, the Street View team recently ventured into a car wash in Arizona to visually capture the inner workings of car washing machinery.

If that's too low-brow for you, the Google Cultural Institute and the Eiffel Tower Operating Company have a new project that may be of interest.

The Institute houses several beautiful exhibits online and there's a panoramic experience of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, but Google has gone one step further with the famous Parisian landmark.

In addition to being an immersive 360 degree experience, visitors of the website can also learn about the Tower through historical images, plans and engravings.

With the introduction of photo sphere announced at Google IO earlier this year, and this level of involvement from the Street Team, it seems like you won't need to travel very far to see the world...or how your car is cleaned.

