Windows 11 will bring native Android apps to the Microsoft OS

Microsoft announced during its official reveal event on June 24 that the new OS will be bringing Android apps to the upcoming Windows 11. The apps will be supported via the Amazon App Store and discoverable through the revamped Microsoft Store. allowing your favorite apps to be locally installed so you can integrate them into the start menu or taskbar.



There wasn't much information given about this surprise addition to Windows 11 during its fleeting announcement, but further information will likely appear in the coming days. What we've seen so far is that the apps can be tiled as part of the new application placement UI, with a demonstration showing TikTok running in its own dedication window on the desktop.

This story is developing