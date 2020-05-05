WhatsApp to help weed out fake Covid-19 news

WhatsApp has geared up to tackle incessant flood of misformation on its platform, particularly during this Covid-19 pandemic, by joining hands with Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) to launch a WhatsApp chatbot in more than 70 countries including India.

This crucial step has been undertaken to enable users to verify the information they receive with independent fact-checkers and forward only the genuine ones. Earlier, WhatsApp had restricted frequently forwarded messages and users would have noticed that certain forwards can be forwarded only one at a time as opposed to five minimum forwards.

Users will just need to send the message and it will be reviewed by local fact-checkers. The message will then get a rating of true or false accordingly, With this collaboration, WhatsApp users will also have access to the largest database of information related to coronavirus that has already been debunked.

Free service

Through the country code, a global directory of fact-checking organizations is also made available to users from which they can identify the closest fact- checking organisation listed in their country.

The use of IFCN’s bot is free. WhatsApp users will need to save +1 (727) 2912606 as a contact number and text the word ‘hi’ to get the bot started. Users can also click on the link http://poy.nu/ifcnbot to access the same.

Last month, WhatsApp launched services to allow users to connect with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and MyGov app of the Government of India for credible information on COVID-19.

The platform has also launched similar services with state governments in Delhi (+91 88000 07722), Maharashtra (+91 20 2612 739), Gujarat (+91 74330 00104), Telangana (+91 90006 58658) and Ker90722 20183).