Watch Dogs Legion's Online Multiplayer Mode launch for PC has been deferred indefinitely

The Online Multiplayer Mode for Watch Dogs Legion was all set for release on PC but it seems to have been delayed. Ubsoft had announced that the Online Multiplayer Mode was delayed initially, but has now confirmed that it has been delayed indefinitely for PC.

Ubisoft has now tweeted a declaration which mentions that the PC version of the mode has run into some issues with "certain GPUs" and the developers are working on it. The Tactical Ops mode for Xbox, PlayStation and Stadia also faces an issue and will launch on March 23.

Besides this, the post also mentions that the PlayStation 4 and 5 versions of the game will have limited text chat at launch, which the developers are working to fix. This will also be introduced on March 23.

Watch Dogs: Legion Online mode details

The online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion is set to feature a free-roam open-world co-op where players can team up with their friends for up to four-players and explore London, encounter city events, complete challenges and participate in side activities.

The Player-vs-Player (PvP) mode will be called Spiderbot Arena, where four players control armed spiderbots and compete in a high intensity free-for-all deathmatch.

Players can complete any online activity to earn XP to increase their rank and unlock various rewards such as exclusive cosmetics and influence points to recruit new operatives or upgrade their DedSec gadgets.

Ubisoft is going to offer new co-op missions for two-to-four players as well. But what seems to be the most attractive proposition amidst all this is the new “Leader of the Pack,” which is a four-player co-op Tactical Op. This will be made of five interconnected narrative missions which are endgame content. Ubisoft says that players will need to strategize and communicate effectively with their teammates and ensure they have upgraded gadgets and recruited a strong cast of characters.