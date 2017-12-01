Vodafone announces cashback up to Rs 2200 on Micromax smartphones

Vodafone and Indian smartphone maker Micromax today entered into a partnership to offer cashback of up to Rs. 2200 to their customers. As part of the offer, Vodafone customers can get up to Rs. 2200 cashback on selected Micromax smartphones.

This effectively brings down the price of Micromax smartphones to as low as Rs. 1549, taking on other offerings from companies like Reliance Jio, Airtel and others.

The Indian telecom sector has seen some major discounts in both tariffs as well as cashbacks/data bundles over the last one year. Led by Reliance Jio, these cashback offers are available on high-end phones like the iPhone X, iPhone 8/8 Plus and Pixel 2/2 XL to entry-level phones like the JioPhone and Bharat 1.

Vodafone Micromax cashback offer details

As a part of the Vodafone Micromax cashback offer, users can get Rs. 2200 cashback over a period of 36 months - Rs. 900 in the first 18 months and Rs. 1300 in the next 18 months. All Vodafone users are eligible for this offer – both existing and new.

The cashback offer is available on select Micromax smartphones – Bharat 2 Plus, Bharat 3, Bharat 4

and the Canvas 1. The Bharat 2 Plus is the most affordable smartphone in the lot, effectively costing Rs. 1549 after the cashback of Rs. 2200.

To be eligible for this Micromax offer, users will have to recharge with a minimum of Rs. 150 per month on your Vodafone number. Vodafone states that users can recharge with any denomination, but the total amount of recharges should be Rs. 150 minimum. The Rs. 2200 cashback will be credited to users’ Vodafone M-Pesa wallets.

Vodafone Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra offer

Earlier last month, Vodafone announced another ultra-affordable smartphone in partnership with Micromax – named Bharat 2 Ultra, it comes with a 4-inch display, 512MB RAM, Android 6.0 Marshmallow and a 1300mAh battery. While the phone is priced at Rs. 2899, Vodafone offered a cashback of Rs. 1900 over a period of 36 months.