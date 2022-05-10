Vivo X80 series will launch in India on May 18

Audio player loading…

Vivo is finally launching the X80 series flagship smartphones in India on May 18. These phones are the successor to the Vivo X70 series and are expected to be priced at approximately Rs 42,000 on Flipkart.

Vivo tweeted the announcement earlier today and the Flipkart has also created a dedicated product page teasing the key specifications of the two phones.

However, since the phones have already made their debut in the Chinese market see are aware of the features and specifications of the device.

Here's the date you've all been waiting for! It's time to block 18th of this month in your calendars for the much awaited launch of the vivo X80 series.

The Vivo X80 series smartphones are expected to deliver great camera performance by joining with MediaTek to create a custom V1+ chipset. This works in tandem with the main chipset, which could be either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Dimensity 9000, to improve image processing.

Here is everything we know so far about the X80 series launch in India.

Vivo X80 series expected pricing and availability

Vivo is expected to launch the same X80 and the X80 Pro in India through Flipkart. While the launch event has been confirmed for May 18, the first sale date is unconfirmed at the time of writing this news.

The smartphone will be available in 3 colours this time - Blue, Black and Orange. We could expect the device to launch in 4 configurations with a combination of 8GB or 12GB RAM clubbed with a base storage capacity of 128GB. You may also expect 256GB and 512GB storage models as well.

Pricing of the device is also unconfirmed, but we expect the base model of the X80 to retail for a starting price of approximately Rs 42,000. The highest variant of the X80 Pro on the other hand could retail for approximately Rs 77,000 when it launches in India.

Vivo X80 series specifications

(Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo X80 Pro features a large 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with QuadHD+ resolution and support for adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz. The display also integrates a large ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that can scan two fingers at the same time for additional authentication. The same technology is also featured on the Vivo X Note.

The cameras on the X80 series are the highlight of the device. The Pro variant of the device comes with a quad-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary lens, a 48MP secondary lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with the iconic gimbal stabilization and an 8MP periscope sensor.

The regular X80 comes with some of the same designs but has minor differences. It does share the same screen size but does not support adaptive refresh rates. The regular OLED panel comes with a 120Hz FullHD+ display.

Both the smartphones feature the Dimensity 9000 chipsets, but it is unclear at this time if Vivo would launch the Snapdragon version of the device in India as well.

The X80 Pro comes with a 4,700 mAh battery while the regular X80 has a slightly smaller 4,500 mAh capacity. The smartphones also support 80W fast charging as well and run on the latest version of Funtouch OS based on Android 12.