Vivo S15 with triple rear camera setup goes official in China

Vivo has rolled out two new smartphones in the Chinese market - Vivo S15 and Vivo S15 Pro. The Pro variant of the series seems to take on the OnePlus 10R as it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. Apart from that, the base variant of the device ships with the Snapdragon 870 processor.

As for the design, Vivo has gone for a minimalistic approach. The Vivo branding can be seen at the bottom left corner and the camera module at the top left. On the front, the Pro variant has no edges at the sides.

The starting price of the Vivo S15 is CNY 2699 which converts to around Rs 31,100. On the other hand, the starting price of the Pro variant is CNY 3399 which means around Rs 39,100 as per the Indian currency.

We can say that the smartphone will be launched in India at a similar price range as other alternatives like Realme GT Neo 2 5G and OnePlus 10R are also available at a similar price point. At the time of the official India launch, we can see a variant in the pricing of the devices.

Vivo S15 series specifications

The Vivo S15 comes equipped with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

When it comes to the camera, the handset flaunts a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the device gets a 32MP front sensor. It draws power from a 4400mAh battery along with 66W flash charging support.

Talking about the Pro variant, the smartphone sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device houses a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor that keeps it in direct competition with the OnePlus Ace. The smartphone includes 12GB LPDDR5 RAM along with 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

When it comes to the camera, the smartphone rocks a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP portrait shooter that also works as a macro sensor. The smartphone also has a 32MP selfie shooter for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

The smartphone packs a 4500mAh battery with 80W charging support. It operates on the OriginOS Ocean based on the Android 12 operating system. Connectivity options offered in the device are Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, WiFi 6, dual-band Wifi, etc.

