ViewSonic rolls out Elite XG270Q gaming monitor at Rs 50,999 in India

In the last few years, gaming has emerged as a major segment of interest amongst the Indian public. This has led to the launch of various gaming-focused gadgets and devices. Whether it is a gaming smartphone , console, or a gaming-focused keyboard , monitors, or mouse , there are many options available in the market. Continuing this trend, ViewSonic has recently rolled out its gaming monitor, ViewSonic Elite XG270Q, in India.

The gaming monitor has all the standard features like a huge screen, high refresh rate, HDR400 support, and Nvidia G-sync compatible drivers. It comes with an integrated anchor to route the mouse wire and a hook for mounting headphones too. The product has a viewing angle of 187-degrees vertically and horizontally.

ViewSonic Elite XG270Q price and availability

The ViewSonic Elite XG270Q is available at a price of Rs 50,999 in the Indian market. Meanwhile, the listed price of the product on Amazon is Rs 49,775. The gaming monitor has a single black color option with an RCB accent and ambient lighting.

Check out the ViewSonic XG270Q gaming monitor at Amazon Check out the ViewSonic XG270Q gaming monitor at Amazon Price: Rs 50,999

ViewSonic Elite XG270Q features, specifications

The ViewSonic Elite XG270Q monitors come with a 27-inch quad-HD IPL LED bezel-less display and built-in speakers. The monitor has a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels and 16.7 million colors, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The monitor is said to attain a true 1ms response time. Connectivity options offered are two HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB Type-B port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and three UDB Type-A ports.

The 100x100mm VESA mount helps in adjusting the height of the screen. The backlight life of the monitor is 30000 hours, as claimed by the company. Talking about the dimensions and weight, ViewSonic Elite XG270 measures 614x571.6x265mm and weighs around 7.9kg with the stand. Without it, the monitor weighs 4.6kg, and the dimensions are 614x370x68mm.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram