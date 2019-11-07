Update: Just in time for the new Doctor Sleep film, Stanley Kubrick's masterful adaptation of Stephen King's The Shining has arrived on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with an absolutely fantastic new transfer. Details on Page 5.

The best 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray movies can give you an experience that's the closest thing you can get to having a movie theater in your living room.

In fact, we'd bet with the advent of HDR, Dolby Vision and readily available Dolby Atmos sound systems, it's arguably better – especially because you don't have to fight over the arm rest at home.

That’s not to mention that the best 4K Ultra-HD Blu-rays will absolutely demolish anything you can stream online.

Need a player? Here are the best 4K Blu-ray players you can buy right now

And don't forget the best 4K TVs to make the most of your films

While it’s true that some streaming services, like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video do offer a good amount of content in 4K – Netflix Originals for instance – you’ll be sorely out of luck if you’re trying to find the newest movies in 4K with HDR on those platforms. And even among older titles, finding titles that are compatible with both technologies will be rare indeed.

These streaming services might have a lot of amazing content that takes advantage of your 4K TV, but you it might take you a long time to be able to find the same amount of content offered by the best 4K Ultra-HD Blu-rays. And even if you do decide to just wait it out, the image quality of streaming video doesn’t even come close to the fidelity offered by 4K Ultra-HD Blu-rays.

With that in mind, we've compiled a list of the best 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray movies you can buy today. Each of the discs on this list, regardless of how good the actual films are, can be considered 'reference quality' and we've exhaustively tested each to ensure they're truly worthy of our recommendation. Best of all, every 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc is region free, so anyone with a 4K Blu-ray player can enjoy these films.

Read on to find out which 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays have made the list – and keep checking back for new updates.