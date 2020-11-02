Valorant has added Paytm as a payment method in the game

Valorant has been very popular in India and has even had tournaments in as little as 5 months from launch. And now Riot Games has finally incorporated Indian e-commerce payment system Paytm as a payment method in the game.

Paytm can now be selected when users from India buy Valorant Points from the store in-game. While this can be considered good news, Valorant devs had to roll back the 1.11 update last week within hours of deploying it. This was apparently due to the huge number of bugs in the game. As for the update 1.11, here are some of its details.

First and foremost, the new agent Skye is now in the game. The blog mentions that, “Skye will be available for use in official esports competition (e.g., First Strike) after two weeks in Competitive queue.”

Skye is an Australian addition to the game. She is familiar with Sage in the lore of the game. Skye is the second healer to be added to the game. She controls animal spirits and her abilities are based on animals. She is an initiator class character which seems evident from her use of flash and leading the team into the attack in the video. Also the fact that Riot Games is using the tagline "Lead the pack for her".

Her primary ability is an area of effect healing that cures all of her teammates within the location. She has a limited pool of heal per round. Besides this she has a bird as her first purchasable skill that will fly forward and flash the enemies. The second purchasable skill is a fox that can be controlled by her and can cause the enemies to be concussed.

Besides Skye, there are changes to the flash available to initiators, and Breach is getting a buff. And Sentinels are getting slightly nerfed again, and their traps and skills will become visible on death. Killjoy is getting some changes which include her to be in range for her Alarmbot and Turret to work. With the nerf, she is also getting a slight buff to balance things out.

The new map Icebox is also entering Competitive map rotation. Besides these there are a bunch of other changes and additions to the game as well.