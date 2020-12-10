Valorant 1.14 update patch notes are now out

A new update for Valorant is set to be introduced soon and the patch notes for the same are out now. The new patch notes for the update 1.14 shows major changes to the Icebox map and a much needed boost to Sage, who happens to be the most nerfed agent.

The devs are trying to balance out the nerfs that have been added to Sage over time with this new update. And the community agrees unequivocally that Icebox is the lest player friendly map in the game. Hence the changes in this update.

Valorant Patch 1.14: Details

First up are the changes to Sage, and top on that list is that Barrier Orb can’t be cast in Buy Phase. And once fortified, Barrier no longer loses health over time — Barrier only starts to deteriorate a few seconds before it expires. The devs even mention that they are happy how the fortified barrier has been playing.

There are several changes to the Icebox map which are to the end of making it more player friendly. The changes to Icebox in this update are centered around simplifying the A Site and reducing the height of some of the most vertical areas on the map.

The patch notes also mentions that a Snowball Fight mode is coming to the game that players can take part in with their friends, and it goes live on December 15 and will last for two weeks till December 29.

Besides these there are changes to Team Deathmatch, maps and progression. There's a slew to changes to the competitive mode as well. Besides this the store has been updated as well and will feature a new Night.Market.

Apart from the Social and Game system updates, there are also a lot of bug fixes with this new patch. You can check them out in details here.