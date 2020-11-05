Valorant’s newest agent Skye is now available in all regions

Valorant has had a tumultuous couple of weeks where the update 1.11 patch was deployed and then rolled back only to be redeployed again. And with that the new Agent Skye is now available for players across the world playing Valorant. This delay in the arrival of Skye was apparently to ensure that the launch goes on without any hitches.

Valorant devs at Riot Games had to roll back the 1.11 update and described the new update as a “technical nightmare”. “We'll be rolling back the patch For North America, Brazil, and LATAM (one at a time). We're also delaying all other regions until we get a fix. We know we've said this every patch, but thanks for sticking by,” says the Dev team in a series of tweets.

Skye and her abilities

Skye is an Australian addition to the game. She is familiar with Sage in the lore of the game. Skye is the second healer to be added to the game. She controls animal spirits and her abilities are based on animals. She is an initiator class character which seems evident from her use of flash and leading the team into the attack in the video. Also the fact that Riot Games is using the tagline "Lead the pack for her".

Her primary ability is an area of effect healing that cures all of her teammates within the location. She has a limited pool of heal per round. Besides this she has a bird as her first purchasable skill that will fly forward and flash the enemies. The second purchasable skill is a fox that can be controlled by her and can cause the enemies to be concussed.

Her ultimate ability is three jellyfish like creatures that will seek out enemies, and when it hits the enemies it seems to have an effect similar to Omen's blind.