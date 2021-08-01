USA vs Mexico live stream: how to watch Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 final from anywhere

Can favorites and reigning champs Mexico lift the Concacaf Gold Cup trophy for the second consecutive time, or will the USAMT gain revenge for their defeat in the 2019 final against El Tri? Read on to find out how to watch a USA vs Mexico live stream and watch the Gold Cup 2021 final online no matter where you are.

The United States booked their place in tonight's showdown - and what is their third Gold Cup final in a row - via Gyasi Zardes decisive 86th minute against guest side Qatar, as the tournament hosts claimed a 1-0 semi-final win.

Mexico were also taken to the wire in their semi-final against Canada, with Hector Herrera's well-placed finish in the ninth minute of added on time enough to see the tournament faves through 2-1.

USA will be looking to win their seventh Gold Cup title, with Mexico in line to win the tournament for the 9th time.

Who will come out on top in Nevada? Here's how to live stream the USA vs Mexico Gold Cup 2021 final from anywhere.

How to watch Gold Cup final in the US with or without cable

Soccer fans based in the US can tune in to the Gold Cup final on Fox Sports. USA vs Mexico kicks off at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT, with coverage on FS1 beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also watch the action unfold on Fox Sports' streaming platform, though you'll have to enter your cable provider’s credentials. How to watch 2021 Gold Cup without cable There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use too. Of the many options, we think Sling TV is the best fit for most soccer fans' needs, with its Blue package offering Fox Sports. Sling Blue usually costs $35 per month, but new subscribers can get a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10. Another great option is fuboTV, an even more comprehensive streamer that also offers Fox Sports channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month, but there's a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you. Spanish-language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to tune into your home subscription service, no matter where you are in the world.

How to live stream USA vs Mexico from outside your country

Our guide below gives detailed instructions on how you can watch this Gold Cup 2021 match live in the UK, Australia and Canada. However, if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the soccer via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is down to geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get avoid geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Gold Cup 2021 from anywhere

How to watch a USA vs Mexico live stream in Canada

You can tune into the Gold Cup final on streaming service OneSoccer in Canada, which is available on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast. A subscription costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 for a year, with OneSoccer also providing coverage of the Canadian Premier League, the Canadian Championship, and Mexico's LigaMX. Tonight's grand final action from Nevada kicks off at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT.

How to watch a USA vs Mexico: 2021 Gold Cup final live stream in the UK

Football fans based in the UK can watch the Gold Cup final on Premier Sports, which is available for £10.99 a month through Sky, or £12.99 per month on Virgin Media. There's also a streaming-only option available, costing £10.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. The channel's listings currently have coverage starting on Premier Sports 1 at 2am, which we think may be a mistake as that's a full half hour after the official kick-off time of 1.30am BST in the early hours of Monday morning.

