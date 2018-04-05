Unsplash, our favorite free stock photo site, now has an iOS app

Unsplash has long held the top spot in our roundup of the best free stock photo sites thanks to the stunning quality of its images and generous license, and now it's available as a free app for your iPhone or iPad.

Unsplash for iOS offers over 450,000 high-res photos from 50,000 photographers, which you're free to edit and use in any creative project – even commercial work. A small link crediting the photographer is appreciated, but not essential.

The Unsplash app supports drag-and-drop on iPad, so you can simply drag your chosen photo straight into a supported app (such as Keynotes, Pages or Notes).

There's no Android version on the cards yet, but Unsplash has also developed a wallpaper app for macOS, making it easy to use some of its most striking photos as a desktop background, and a slideshow app for Apple TV.

There's also a Chrome extension that shows photos from Unsplash whenever you open a new tab. You can download them, share them via Facebook, or just enjoy them yourself. They're so good, you might find yourself opening a bunch of new tabs just to see what appears.