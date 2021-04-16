Ubisoft India appoints Syed Abbas as new Managing Director

Ubisoft India Studios has a new Managing Director and it is someone who has worked at the company since 2008, when he joined as a Producer. Syed Abbas has been with Ubisoft India since the inception of the Pune studio and has climbed up the ladder to the top spot.

Syed Abbas is known for establishing Ubisoft's console production team in India, which now has over 300 people working on it. This team has worked on games like the Prince of Persia Trilogy remaster and Far Cry remaster. From a Producer, he advanced to the ranks of Production Director, and most recently was a Deputy Managing Director before taking on the big role.

“I am honoured to be appointed as the new Managing Director of Ubisoft India Studios." Says Syed, "The teams at both Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai are passionate and motivated when it comes to developing video games. They are skillful, versatile, and rank among the best in the country in terms of expertise. I am looking forward to building on this foundation of creative excellence and make contributions to Ubisoft’s global lineup."

Syed is taking over from studio Managing Director Jean-Philippe Pieuchot who has joined Ubisoft Kyiv and Odessa as Managing Director for both studios. “I want to thank Jean-Philippe for his vision and leadership which helped grow Ubisoft’s presence in India and has put us in a position to continue to succeed,” said Syed.

The most recent project of Ubisoft India Studios the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake ran into some trouble as the company delayed the release after some critical feedback from the community.

In an interview with The Mako Reactor Abbas said, "No, it was not a problem of timeline or budget. For us at Ubisoft quality is of the utmost importance and this is something that we have kept in mind from the start. The project has been in development for the last two and a half years. We have had at peak 170 members working on this project and not to mention other investments in infrastructure and set up to make a modern game. No there have not been any cutback in budget or timeline for the game."

Abbas in his new role as the Managing Director Ubisoft India Studios has his task cut out, what with the delay of the releases of the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake. For the record, he is credited with multiple titles on PS3, Xbox 360 and Nintendo DS.