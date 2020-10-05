Twitter testing 'Birdwatch' to root out misinformation

Intensifying its self-avowed plan to come down on fake news, Twitter is developing a new feature, now known as ‘Birdwatch’, that will enable users to add notes to tweets and provide context so as to avoid misinformation.

The tool, which is still not clear when Twitter will roll out as a feature for public use on its platform, is expected to allow users to report 'misleading' tweets to Twitter's own content moderators. The feature is also likely to allow users to tag public notes on why they believe a tweet is or is not misleading.

How Birdwatch is expected to work?

The link to ‘Birdwatch notes’ does not currently load pic.twitter.com/TsZ7vX1JbzSeptember 30, 2020

As per multiple media reports, tweets can be added to “Birdwatch” from the tweets' usual drop-down menu. Apparently, a binocular icon will also appear on tweets seen on Twitter timeline. When the icon is clicked, users will be taken to the screen where they can view the tweet’s history of notes.

A questionnaire of sorts will pose questions as to why users believe a tweet to be misleading or not, and then a box will ask for evidence in 580 characters. Users can click into a tweet to see if any note has been made. The note will be the public document of sorts for a tweet's authenticity.

It is not known now if all users will be able to provide note on a tweet or only a chosen few will be allowed to do so.

I suppose this is a good time to offer a reminder that we’ve love the opportunity to work with you 😉On Birdwatch, excited to share more about our plans here soon.October 3, 2020

Researcher Jane Manchun Wong was the one who first spotted the feature the feature. She had tweeted that moderators could flag tweets, vote on whether it was misleading, and add notes.

Last week, another tech trends spotter Matt Navarra further revealed more possible details on the misinformation combating tool.

Twitter’s product lead Kayvon Beykpour has said that Twitter will “share more about our plans here soon.”