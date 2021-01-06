Top Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos movies and shows to watch on Netflix

Netflix is one of the most popular OTT platforms in the world. It is also one of the most premium OTT services available in India right now. If you want to get the best viewing and audio experience - that’s where the premium streaming like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos comes in.

If you have a Netflix subscription and a TV that supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos or either of them, we have compiled the list of movies and shows that you can enjoy over the weekends or during the holiday season. There are a handful number of HDR TV shows and films available for you to watch on Netflix and it goes without saying that choices create confusion. Here in the article, we have curated top five TV shows and movies to watch on Dolby Vision supported TVs and five content for Dolby Atmos audio experience, and last but not least five movies and shows that bring in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Before we get started with the list, allow us to briefly explain what is Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

What is Dolby Vision?

This display tech is not only limited to televisions. Dolby Vision is a type of HDR format which is probably the second most popular after the HDR10 standard that's included on most HDR TVs. The Dolby Vision tech brings an additional layer of information on top of a core HDR10 video signal which contains detailed information which Dolby Vision capable TVs can use to improve the way they present their pictures. This results in better brights and deep darer blacks and the TVs display the full range of colours in the Rec. 2020 standard.

What is Dolby Vision? Netflix's chosen HDR format for TV and films explained

What is Dolby Atmos?

It is an audio format which allows you to experience 360-degree sound. It is an immersive sound system as it uses inventive 'sonic steerage' to create a wonderfully realistic soundstage. Dolby Atmos is a common sound format on Blu-ray discs, but can also be found on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video as well. It takes audio recordings from a movie soundtrack or a video game and spits it out in a more immersive way. Dolby Atmos gives a 3D sound effect which means you’ll be almost living the moment. Images as if you are hearing a helicopter flying a few hundred yards away versus directly over your head.

The company behind these two tech, Dolby laboratories offers advanced audio and visual experience to billions across the globe. With that out of our way, let’s take a look at the movie and show list:

Best Dolby Vision Shows and movies in India

(Image credit: Dolby)

Mismatched

A series adapted from the book 'When Dimple met Rishi' by Sandhya Menon, is the story of Rishi (Rohit Saraf) who’s searching for his happily ever after and meets Dimple (Prajakta Koli) who dreams of being a tech wizard. Over three months, this mismatched couple must build an amazing app while navigating an oddball bunch of friends, nasty bullies, a snooty professor and well, each other.

The Queen’s Gambit

Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix limited series drama The Queen’s Gambit is a coming of age story that explores the true cost of genius. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquillizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children.

Ginny Weds Sunny

Ginny(Yami Gautam), living with her matchmaker mom in Delhi, gets set up with Sunny (Vikrant Massey), who has given up on the idea of love and just wants to get married and settle down. However, the match is not that simple, and as Ginny meets Sunny, a lot more comes to the fore than previously imagined in this tale of love, life, weddings and music.

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

In Wonder follows Shawn Mendes’ journey toward self-discovery, after the physical and emotional demands of his rise, and his last world tour, pushed him towards a personal and musical reckoning. The documentary is a heartfelt look at a songwriter and performer wrestling with the pressures of stardom and the emotional tolls of coming-of-age while the world watches.

Raat Akeli Hai

Raat Akeli Hai is the story of a high proﬁle murder in small-town India that sends a tough yet narrow-minded cop on a twisted investigation. The newly married landlord is murdered and a cop starts investigation which makes the case complex by victim’s secretive family and his own conflicted heart.

Best Dolby Atmos Shows and movies in India

(Image credit: Dolby labs)

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Beanie has always done what's asked of her -- until she decides to run from her very comfortable life and pursue a career in stand-up comedy. As she navigates the demands of everyone from her concerned parents to her proposal-popping boyfriend, this is Beanie's journey to carve out the life she wants for herself amidst the chaos.

Extraction

For those who prefer some Hollywood thriller, this movie will be perfect. Extraction movies stars Chris Hemsworth who plays Thor role in MCU. Here, Chris plays Tyler Rake role who is a black-market mercenary and former SASR operator. Tyler Rake along with his fellow mercenary Nik Khan is recruited to rescue Ovi kidnapped by police officers working for rival drug lord. The cast of Extraction includes Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and David Harbour.

Dark

When two children go missing in a small German town, its sinful past is exposed along with the double lives and fractured relationships that exist among four families as they search for the kids. The mystery-drama series introduces an intricate puzzle filled with twists that includes a web of curious characters, all of whom have a connection to the town's troubled history -- whether they know it or not.

Locke & Key

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), the series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.

Best Dolby Vision and Atmos Shows and movies in India

Yeh Ballet

Yeh Ballet is a musical inspired by the incredible true story of two boys from very low-income families who, against all odds, triumph over their circumstances and make their way to prestigious international ballet schools from their humble beginnings in Mumbai. The story features two dancers - Nishu, son of a taxi driver and winner of a dance show, and Asif, his fiercest competitor turned friend, a Hip Hop rebel. Their lives completely change when Saul, a greying Israeli/American Ballet teacher discovers them fortuitously in a nondescript dance academy in Mumbai. Saul pushes them to set out on an incredibly tough yet fulfilling journey mastering a dance form that is totally alien to them. They break through the shackles of society and family pressures to become India’s first male ballet dancers.

Virgin River

Seeking a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town and is surprised by what -- and who -- she finds.

The Witcher

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Sweet Magnolias

Based on the popular series of books, Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie (Joanna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC.

Warrior Nun

Inspired by the Manga novels, Warrior Nun revolves around a 19 year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller).