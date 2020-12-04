Netflix is free in India this weekend; Here are the 8 best shows and movies to watch

Netflix is hosting a StreamFest in India starting today midnight. The 48 hours long StreamFest will kickstart on December 5 at 12 a.m. and you can enjoy all of Netflix content for free until 11:59 p.m. on 6 December.

The best part about the StreamFest is the fact that first, you get all the Netflix content for free and secondly you won't need any card details. You just have to create a Netflix account or just sign in into the existing one. The StreamFest is applicable for on the web or the Android app. For context, in India, the Netflix subscription starts at Rs 199 per month.

For those who are new to Netflix or don't know what to watch, we have made a list of shows and movies that will make your weekend worth. These shows and movies are with binge-watching. To get started with the StreamFest, you just need to head to Netflix StreamFest site and get started with binge-watching.

1. Ludo

Language : Hindi

: Hindi Cast : Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra

: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anurag Basu

Staring off the list with one of the latest Hindi movies available on Netflix - Ludo. The film is an anthology dark and comedy crime film directed by Anurag Basu. It starts with two people playing observing life and death while playing Ludo game. The Ludo game which they play correlates to the lives of Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, and Abhishek Bachchan. Pankaj Tripathi plays the a notorious gangster role. These four people have different stories and those are entangled which leads to the climax.

2. Delhi Crime

Language : Hindi

: Hindi Cast : Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal

: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal Created: Richie Mehta

Emmy award winning Delhi Crime is a web series directed by Richie Mehta. Th series starts Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang. This is based on the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi incident. Initially plotted to be a film, it ended up as a series on Netflix. It has a total of seven episodes.

3. Extraction

Language : English

: English Cast : Chris Hemsworth, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca

: Chris Hemsworth, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca Director: Sam Hargrave

For those who prefer some Hollywood thriller, this movie will be perfect. Extraction movies starts Chris Hemsworth who plays Thor role in MCU. Here, Chris plays Tyler Rake role who is a a black-market mercenary and former SASR operator. Tyler Rake along with his fellow mercenary Nik Khan is recruited to rescue Ovi kidnapped by police officers working for rival drug lord. The cast of Extraction include Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and David Harbour.

4. Sex Education

Language : English

: English Cast : Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey

: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey Created: Laurie Nunn

A comedy drama series on Netflix, Sex Education has 16 episodes which spans over 2 seasons. This series is created by Laurie Nunn and features Asa Butterfield as an insecure teenager and Gillian Anderson as his mother, a sex therapist. The series has been streamed over 40 million times.

5. Money Heist

Language : Spanish, Englsih

: Spanish, Englsih Cast : Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso

: Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso Created by: Álex Pina

A group of unusual robbers attempt to steal 2.4 billion euros from the Royal Mint of Spain. A man known as “The professor” played by Álvaro Morte recruits a group of eight people, who choose cities for code-names, to carry out this mission. The series has 38 episodes in total.

6. Mindhunter

Language : English

: English Cast : Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Hannah Gross, Cotter Smith

: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Hannah Gross, Cotter Smith Created by: Joe Penhall

This is a crime thriller series created by Joe Penhall. The series is based on the true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit which is written by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. The series revolves around FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, along with psychologist Wendy Carr. They interview imprisoned serial killers to understand how they think, with the hope of applying this knowledge to solve ongoing cases.

7. The Spy

Language : English

: English Cast : Sacha Baron Cohen, Noah Emmerich

: Sacha Baron Cohen, Noah Emmerich Director: Gideon Raff

The Spy takes you back to the 1960s where Eli Cohen, an Israeli clerk-turned-secret agent goes deep undercover in Syria on a years long mission to spy for Mossad. It follows Cohen's past in Egypt as an army reject, to his infiltration of the Syrian Ministry of Defense.

8. Raat Akeli Hai

Language : Hindi

: Hindi Cast : Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Aditya Srivastava

: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Aditya Srivastava Written by: Smita Singh

Last on our list is a Hindi movie called Raat Akeli Hai starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, and Aditya Srivastava. The newly married landlord is murdered and a cop starts investigation which makes the case complex by victim’s secretive family and his own conflicted heart.

These were the top 8 movies and show recommendation to watch during the Netflix StreamFest. Apart from these, we also have a few movies and shows that will be worth your time. You can also watch Queen’s Gambit, Schitt’s Creek, The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Trial of Chicago Seven, Umbrella Academy, How to Sell Drugs Online Fast, and Dark.

Apart from these mentioned shows and series, everything else will also remain free to watch on Netflix for 48 hours. So, make sure you make the most out of it and happy binge watching.

