The upcoming Redmi Note 10 4G specs listed on TENAA

There’s a new listing on TENAA which seems to feature the leaked specs of Redmi Note 10 4G. The listing does not specify that it really is the Redmi Note 10 4G, but according to reports with some educated guesses thrown in, that should be it.

According to the listing the Redmi Note 10 4G could feature a 6,000mAh battery and 48-megapixel primary camera. The TENAA listing specifies a Xiaomi smartphone with the model number M2010J19SC.

Redmi Note 10 4G: Rumored specs

The TENAA listing states that the Xiaomi with model number M2010J19SC features a 6.53-inch display and has dimensions that measure 162.29x77.24x9.6mm. This model number was also noticed earlier on China's 3C certification site .

This piece of information was corroborated by a Chinese tipstar Digital Chat Station who added more information to the TENAA listing. According to the Weibo post the TENAA listing for the display is accurate for the Redmi Note 10 4G. The post adds that the smartphone will have an LCD display with 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution.

In terms of the camera the smartphone is supposed to come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the back it will apparently come with a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

As for the chipset that will be powering the Redmi Note 10 4G, though a name has not been shared, the details mention that it is apparently an octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.0GHz.

One of the more significant features of the smartphone is its battery which would 6,000mAh capacity with support for 22.5W fast charging. This charging speed that the tipstar shared also conforms to the 3C certification that leaked last month. The smartphone will also apparently weigh at 198 grams which would make it quite light considering the high battery capacity.