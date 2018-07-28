The cheapest 2018 iPhone rumored to have ultra-thin bezels and a Full Active Display

With the launch of the 2018 iPhones getting closer and closer, we're learning more about what's in store – or at least what insider sources say is in store. The latest report concerns the screen on the 6.1-inch iPhone, one of three expected to arrive in September.

As per Macotakara, the handset is going to use a "Full Active LCD", which means Apple will be able to shrink the bezels right down, although there's no indication in the report just how narrow the bezels might go. That matches up with what we've heard previously about every 2018 iPhone following the iPhone X design template.

The 6.1-inch model has already been tipped to use an LCD screen to keep costs down, while the other two phones will go for the more expensive OLED. Macotakara also repeats earlier rumors that production issues are going to delay the launch of the 6.1-inch phone.

All the screen sizes

If the speculation up to this point turns out to be correct, the other two iPhones are going to come with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch screens, which means you'll be able to take your pick of screen sizes – though these models should go on sale earlier.

Previous reports suggest another difference between the models will be 3D Touch: this is tipped to be missing from the LCD 6.1-inch model, again to keep it at a price point lower than the other two. Whether or not last year's iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will stay on sale remains to be seen.

As usual, Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhones in September, with at least some of the models going on sale shortly afterwards, though as yet there's no fixed date. Not long after that, Google should have new handsets to show off.

Via 9to5Mac