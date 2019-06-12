The best full-frame DSLRs available in India

There was a time when full-frame DLSRs were a luxury item limited to professional photographers. A shift occurred when economies of scale kicked in and the costs of production began to fall, bringing lower priced models in to the market. This paved the way for amateurs and enthusiasts to have the same access to high end hardware.

Full frame DSLRs are known for having larger pixels on the sensor, thus delivering better light gathering capabilities, which translate into better image quality. This holds especially true at higher sensitivities.

We should also mention full-frame mirrorless cameras. These aren't strictly DSLRs, but the Sony A7 series cameras like the brilliant Alpha A7R II are particularly interesting for those who need to shoot video as well.

Here are the best full-frame DSLRs you can buy right now in India.

Nikon D850

The most complete DSLR

Sensor: Full-frame CMOS | Megapixels: 45.7MP | Autofocus: 153-point AF, 99 cross-type | Screen type: 3.2-inch touchscreen, 2,359,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 9fps | Movies: 4k | User level: Expert

Wide ISO range

Large and bright viewfinder

Expensive

The latest addition to this list is the newly launched Nikon D850 full-frame camera.

The camera is aimed at photographers involved in nature, events, fashion and wedding photography and its wide ISO range of 64 to 25600 allows them to shoot continuously in different lighting conditions.

Nikon’s EXPEED 5 image processor sits at the heart of the camera, which promises to offer uncompromised performance across still and video shooting.

It comes with 45.7 MP BSI CMOS sensor that promises to keep a balance of high-speed and impressive resolution when combined with up to 9-fps continuous shooting mode.

The LiveView focusing speeds could be better and the SnapBridge connectivity is nothing to write home about, but this camera still manages to outshine the rest.

Read the full review: Nikon D850

Canon EOS 6D Mark II

The latest enthusiast-focused full-frame DSLR

Sensor: Full-frame CMOS | Megapixels: 26.2MP | Autofocus: 45-point AF, 45 cross-type | Screen type: 3-inch touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 6.5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Semi-professional

Brand new sensor and latest engine

Brilliant handling

Viewfinder falls short of 100% coverage

Absence of 4K

Canon recently added Canon EOS 6D Mark II to its full-frame DSLR lineup in India. The camera comes with 26.2MP full frame CMOS sensor which works well in low-light conditions.

One thing that might disappoint some users is the absence of 4K capability. But, to cover this up, the camera has a 4K Time-Lapse function which fuses the images to create a 4K video.

The EOS 6D Mark II also features Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology which gives more precise focus tracking while using either ‘Live View’ or ‘Video’ mode.

Read the full review: Canon EOS 6D Mark II

Sony Alpha A7R III

Taking the fight to Canon and Nikon

Sensor: Full-frame CMOS | Megapixels: 42.2MP | Autofocus: 399-point AF | Screen type: 3.0-inch tilting touchscreen, 1,440,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 10fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Enthusiast/expert

10fps at 42.2MP

Incredibly fast AF

Limited touchscreen controls

No XQD card slots

Launched in November 2017, the Sony Alpha A7R III is an upgraded version of the A7R II which came in 2015.

It comes with 42.2-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processor which promises to increase the processing speed up to 1.8 times faster than its predecessor.

In addition to this, the camera can shoot up to 10fps. If Nikon thought it was going to have things all its own way with the D850, it should think again.

For now, the Alpha A7R III is not only the most well-rounded mirrorless camera you can buy, but one of the best cameras out there.

Read the full review: Sony Alpha A7R III

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

One of the most complete DSLRs we've seen

Sensor: Full-frame CMOS | Megapixels: 30.4MP | Autofocus: 61-point AF, 41 cross-type | Screen type: 3.2-inch touchscreen, 1,620,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 7fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert

Stunning performance

Advanced AF system

Expensive compared to rivals

4K video options limited

Canon's EOS 5D series of cameras has a rich heritage – the original EOS 5D bought full-frame photography to the masses, while the Mark II unleashed Full HD video capture for the first time on a DSLR, starting a whole new genre of DSLR movie-making.

That's not forgetting the Mark III, which perhaps, was not as groundbreaking as the two models before it, became a firm favourite among photographers.

The 5D Mark IV pretty much tweaks and improves on everything the Mark III had to offer. This includes a brilliant new 30.4MP sensor that delivers pin-sharp results and an advanced 61-point AF system that's incredibly sophisticated. It even has pro-spec performance, 4K video and some very polished handling.

Put this all together, along with a host of other features and it all combines to make the EOS 5D Mark IV one of the best DSLRs we've seen.

Read the full review: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

Nikon D810

It may have recently been ousted from the top spot, but this is still a terrific choice

Sensor: Full-frame CMOS | Megapixels: 36.3MP | Autofocus: 51-point AF, 15 cross-type | Screen type: 3.2-inch, 1,228,800 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Expert

AA-filterless, high-res sensor

5fps continuous shooting

No built-in Wi-Fi

Large file sizes

It might be getting a bit old now (it was launched back in the summer of 2014), but the Nikon D810 is still one of the best DSLRs around. Not to mention that it manages to give the EOS 5D Mark IV a good run for its money.

Images from Nikon's 36.3 megapixel monster are bursting with detail, while its 1200-shot battery life puts the 50.6MP EOS 5DS in the shade.

We're also fans of the D810's clarity micro-contrast adjustment with its video-friendly 'flat mode' for maximum dynamic range. The 51-point AF system copes well with tricky focusing situations, mainly because both the AF and metering systems are taken from the now ex-range-topping Nikon D4S.

Excellent handling and relatively modest dimensions further ensure that the D810 doesn't disappoint.

Read the full review: Nikon D810

Canon EOS 5DS

Proof that more can mean better: The 5DS sets a new standard for DSLR photography

Sensor: Full-frame CMOS | Megapixels: 50.6MP | Autofocus: 61-point AF, 41 cross-type | Screen type: 3.2-inch, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Expert

Stunningly detailed images

Great AF, metering and white balance

Huge file sizes

No Wi-Fi

With 50.6 million effective pixels, the Canon EOS 5DS is by far the highest resolution full-frame DSLR on the market today.

The same goes for the 5DS R, which is identical to the 5DS, but features an anti-aliasing cancellation filter over the sensor to help resolve a little more detail should you need it.

Pixel-packed sensors can be compromised, but not here. Image quality is superb, as you'd expect, with fantastic detail, well controlled noise and good dynamic range. This makes it the ideal choice for the landscape or studio photographer.

The EOS 5DS is now the benchmark for full-frame image quality, but it's not quite perfect. There's no Wi-Fi or 4K video recording, and huge image file sizes necessitate decent memory cards and a fast computer.

Read the full review: Canon EOS 5DS

Nikon D750

A full frame DSLR packed with features for a reasonable price? Yes please

Sensor: Full-frame CMOS | Megapixels: 24.3MP | Autofocus: 51-point AF, 15 cross-type | Screen type: 3.2-inch tilting, 1,228,800 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 6.5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Enthusiast/expert

New 24MP sensor

High performance AF system

Disappointing special effects

Tiltable screen doesn't fully articulate

Can't quite stretch to one of our top options? Then the Nikon D750 should be at the top of your list.

The D750 still packs a cracking 24.3MP sensor and is as weatherproof as the D810, yet it's roughly 25% cheaper. Compared to its baby brother, the D610, the D750 has a superior 51-point AF system, as well as more advanced metering and video capabilities.

That's not forgetting the wider sensitivity range, useful tilting screen and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Its continuous shooting speed of 6.5fps isn't quite as fast as some may have hoped for, but on the whole the Nikon D750 is a well-rounded, well-priced choice for enthusiast photographers.

Read the full review: Nikon D750

Nikon D5

Nikon's flagship DSLR has the best AF system we've ever seen

Sensor: Full-frame CMOS | Megapixels: 20.8MP | Autofocus: 173-point AF, 99 cross-type | Screen type: 3.2-inch, 2,359,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 12fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert

Incredible AF performance

Massive ISO range

4K recording limited to 3mins

Heavy

The D5 is Nikon's latest flagship DSLR, and it certainly doesn't disappoint. 20.8 megapixels might seem a bit stingy, but it means the D5 can shoot at 12fps continuous shooting, while the extended ISO range of ISO 3,280,000 has never been seen before in a camera.

The autofocus system - with a coverage of 173 auto-focus (AF) points (99 of which are cross-type), the sophistication and speed of the AF is staggering.

However, the ability to shoot 4K video is restricted to three minutes but putting that aside, the D5 is a phenomenal camera that's used by professionals the world over.

Read the full review: Nikon D5